Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor

The Child & Family Center’s Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.

The process is expected to be completed in the next five to seven months.

Dr. Aschoff joined the Child & Family Center in 2013 as V.P. of Programs. In Sept. 2014, she replaced retiring CEO Darrell Paulk. Under her leadership, the agency has been able to continue providing services to families in need during the pandemic by utilizing a telehealth model.

During her tenure, the agency accomplished many milestones: obtaining accreditation by The Joint Commission, merging with the SCV Domestic Violence Center, creation of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program, creation of a practicum training program for students and interns, expansion of services to the Antelope Valley and creation of the crisis CARE Team which responded to the tragedy at Saugus High School.

“It has been the most rewarding and challenging position I have had the pleasure to hold and making the decision to leave has been difficult. My heart will always be with Child & Family Center and I can’t think of a better way to end my career than having had the opportunity to help deliver on our mission of strengthening families,” said Dr. Aschoff.

She and her husband plan to move to the Pacific Northwest.

