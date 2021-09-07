Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor

The Child & Family Center’s Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
The process is expected to be completed in the next five to seven months.
Dr. Aschoff joined the Child & Family Center in 2013 as V.P. of Programs. In Sept. 2014, she replaced retiring CEO Darrell Paulk. Under her leadership, the agency has been able to continue providing services to families in need during the pandemic by utilizing a telehealth model.
During her tenure, the agency accomplished many milestones: obtaining accreditation by The Joint Commission, merging with the SCV Domestic Violence Center, creation of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program, creation of a practicum training program for students and interns, expansion of services to the Antelope Valley and creation of the crisis CARE Team which responded to the tragedy at Saugus High School.
“It has been the most rewarding and challenging position I have had the pleasure to hold and making the decision to leave has been difficult. My heart will always be with Child & Family Center and I can’t think of a better way to end my career than having had the opportunity to help deliver on our mission of strengthening families,” said Dr. Aschoff.
She and her husband plan to move to the Pacific Northwest.
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.