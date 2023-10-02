Child & Family Center Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Domestic Violence program at Child & Family Center is proud to serve the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley. Every year, we help thousands of individuals through our Domestic Violence program which encompasses a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, support services and Prevention Program.

As the only Emergency Shelter for Domestic Violence survivors and their children in the area, C&FC provides safe, supportive housing for up to 30 days. Our 24- Hour Hotline is also able to assist survivors in gaining information, counseling, referrals and other support. C&FC is dedicated to helping our DV clients obtain basic necessities, connecting them with legal, financial and medical resources and providing behavioral health services. Our integrated array of services and extensive network of partners and community resources helps survivors to accomplish their goals and thrive at life.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, C&FC will be hosting its annual Purple Palooza. Funds raised from this event are critical in supporting our Domestic Violence program and ensuring survivors and their children have safety, shelter and support. Please join C&FC at Purple Palooza on Oct. 14 for its 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence.

Click [here] to learn how to support Purple Palooza

