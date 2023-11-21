Child & Family Center Staffers Earn 40 Under 40 Recognition

Child & Family Center is very proud of its two 40 Under 40 winners for 2023 – Tiffany Thomas and Leah Parker. They are very deserving and both make an impact on our community each and every day.

Tiffany Thomas exemplifies compassion and dedication to her work at the Child & Family Center. Her leadership impacts the lives of the youth, families and the community she serves.

Overseeing 22 staff people working in the Specialty Programs at Child & Family Center, Thomas manages the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, including a 24-hotline and Santa Clarita’s only 30-day Domestic Violence emergency shelter. She also manages and oversees our Pathways to Recovery substance use treatment program as well as our Prevention and Outreach Program which provides workshops, groups, and presentations to the junior high and high schools in Santa Clarita Valley. She leads a dedicated team that provides support and services to so many families, women, and children through Child & Family Center’s specialty programs.

This past year, Thomas’ substance use treatment team was also recognized by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and awarded the “Community Impact Award”. The award recognizes extraordinary agencies that go above and beyond for their community. She is also a contributing author on a book titled, “The Grief Experience: Tools for Acceptance, Resilience and Connection”.

Thomas holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, as well as holding a certification from the California Consortium of Addiction Program Professionals. Thomas’ chosen work in the nonprofit field is an indication of her heart-centered commitment to supporting the community.

Leah Parker is the prevention program supervisor. She was recently promoted to the role following her previous position of outreach prevention coordinator, and outreach specialist for five years.

Currently she supervises a team of eight prevention specialists in Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, who attend local community resource events to share the services provided by the Center. In addition, they present curriculum on making healthy choices at local high schools. Thousands of local students have benefited from the presentations she has created. She also plans and carries out our annual Night of Expression event, where local teens submit their artwork related to Teen Dating Violence.

Parker works closely in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, William S. Hart Union High School District and other community organizations to educate and improve the lives of young people.

In addition, Parker has been involved in fundraising events for the Center, including Taste of the Town and Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence.

Parker is passionate about her work, always has a smile on her face and is willing to help whenever and wherever needed.

