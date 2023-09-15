Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s "Ramona" starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
|
PDC, by Brady, a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products and safety solutions that make the world a safer place is
committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate. The Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita Grocery and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently received donations from PDC in Valencia.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club has rescheduled its charity chili cook-off to early next year. The new date of the event is Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Bella Vida Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
|
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, Sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Party of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
|
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
|
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|
College of the Canyons men's soccer is ranked No. 18 in the initial California Community College Sports Information Association Top-20 poll released Sept. 13.
|
1970
- SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story
]
|
Brint Laubach and Hannah Fredericks have been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NAIA National Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
|
Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master's University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
|
No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.
|
Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.
|
Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.
|
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
|
Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
|
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
