Child & Family, Santa Clarita Grocery Receive Donations from PDC, by Brady

PDC, by Brady, a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products and safety solutions that make the world a safer place is

committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate. The Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita Grocery and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently received donatons from PDC, by Brady in Valencia.

Officials from the Child & Family Center reported that “Brady staff chose three nonprofits to support and we are so grateful to be one of them.”

A check presentation ceremony was held, followed by a celebration and a healthy walk.

For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org, https://santaclaritagrocery.org or https://chla.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.

