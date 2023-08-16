Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support “Paint the Town Pink” this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Would you or your business like to participate? Maybe you’d like to offer a percentage of sales as a donation to Circle of Hope on a particular day of the month? Maybe you’d like to offer the proceeds from a certain product sold any day of October. There are many ways your business can help support Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center in the month of October and bring awareness to breast cancer research, screening and treatment.

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

For more information about Paint the Town Pink call (661) 254-5218.

For more information about Circle of Hope visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

