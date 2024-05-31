COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024

College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.

“I wish to offer my sincerest congratulations to the Class of 2024,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Their resilience, determination, and tenacity has led to this momentous milestone in their academic journey. I have no doubt that they will make their mark on the world as they continue forging their own paths.”

The class of 2024 had 2,045 students who petitioned for graduation.

This class represented 129 majors, with liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU social and behavioral sciences (257) ranking as the leading field of study among graduates, followed by psychology for transfer (239), liberal arts and sciences CSU social and behavioral sciences (233), liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU health sciences emphasis (162) and business administration 2.0 for transfer (157).

There were also 824 students graduating with two or more degrees.

The class of 2024 was approximately 57.2 percent female (1,169), 41.8 percent male (855) and 1 percent declined to state (21).

Academically, there were 832 students graduating with honors — which requires a 3.5 GPA or higher — and 108 students with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which granted them the status of valedictorians at the college. The average GPA of the class of 2023 was 3.32.

The average age of a COC graduate was 24. The oldest student in the class was 77-year-old graduate Juan Carlos Seresi. In total, there were seven graduates over the age of 60.

In addition, the youngest graduates in the class were 16-year-olds Vela Reynolds and Varun Ramanan.

Notably, there were also 50 veteran graduates in the college’s class of 2024.

There were 78 graduates from the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program.

Additionally, 62.3 percent of this year’s graduates completed at least one course at the college’s Canyon Country campus, which first opened in 2007.

This year’s graduating class also included more than 100 COC student-athletes, with a combined GPA of 3.0, who earned an associate degree and/or are transferring to a four-year school in the fall.

Graduates from the class of 2024 will be heading to four-year schools including: University of Cambridge, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, CSU Northridge, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Monterey, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Simmons University, University of Washington, University of Portland, CSU Dominguez Hills, Whittier College, Grand Valley State University, Temple University, Middle Tennessee State University, Boise State University, University of Massachusetts, University of Montana, Northern Arizona University, Portland State University, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Fresno State University, and Towson University.

