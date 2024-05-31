header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
| Friday, May 31, 2024
coc Classof2024

College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.

“I wish to offer my sincerest congratulations to the Class of 2024,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Their resilience, determination, and tenacity has led to this momentous milestone in their academic journey. I have no doubt that they will make their mark on the world as they continue forging their own paths.”

The class of 2024 had 2,045 students who petitioned for graduation.

This class represented 129 majors, with liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU social and behavioral sciences (257) ranking as the leading field of study among graduates, followed by psychology for transfer (239), liberal arts and sciences CSU social and behavioral sciences (233), liberal arts and sciences IGETC CSU health sciences emphasis (162) and business administration 2.0 for transfer (157).

There were also 824 students graduating with two or more degrees.

The class of 2024 was approximately 57.2 percent female (1,169), 41.8 percent male (855) and 1 percent declined to state (21).

Academically, there were 832 students graduating with honors — which requires a 3.5 GPA or higher — and 108 students with perfect 4.0 GPAs, which granted them the status of valedictorians at the college. The average GPA of the class of 2023 was 3.32.

The average age of a COC graduate was 24. The oldest student in the class was 77-year-old graduate Juan Carlos Seresi. In total, there were seven graduates over the age of 60.

In addition, the youngest graduates in the class were 16-year-olds Vela Reynolds and Varun Ramanan.

Notably, there were also 50 veteran graduates in the college’s class of 2024.

There were 78 graduates from the school’s Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program.

Additionally, 62.3 percent of this year’s graduates completed at least one course at the college’s Canyon Country campus, which first opened in 2007.

This year’s graduating class also included more than 100 COC student-athletes, with a combined GPA of 3.0, who earned an associate degree and/or are transferring to a four-year school in the fall.

Graduates from the class of 2024 will be heading to four-year schools including: University of Cambridge, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, CSU Northridge, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Monterey, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Simmons University, University of Washington, University of Portland, CSU Dominguez Hills, Whittier College, Grand Valley State University, Temple University, Middle Tennessee State University, Boise State University, University of Massachusetts, University of Montana, Northern Arizona University, Portland State University, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Fresno State University, and Towson University.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024

COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
Friday, May 31, 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’

CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
FULL STORY...

TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’

TMU Communications Professor Retiring After ‘A Marvelous 40 Years’
Monday, May 27, 2024
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
FULL STORY...

Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube

Award-Winning Documentary by TMU Alumni Now on YouTube
Monday, May 27, 2024
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Celebrate 2024 Commencement

Matadors Celebrate 2024 Commencement
Monday, May 27, 2024
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge never fails to disappoint, and 2024 has been no exception: Eight joyous ceremonies kicked off May 11 with Honors Convocation, and continued May 17-20 as graduates from eight colleges crossed the stage.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assitance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
Family Promise of SCV Awarded $15,000 Grant
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to help ensure families in the SCV receive the support they need to remain safely housed.
Family Promise of SCV Awarded $15,000 Grant
June 2: Topanga Canyon/SR 27 Will Reopen Three Months Early After Slide
Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 is set to reopen on Sunday, June 2, after being shut down due to a 9 million-pound landslide.
June 2: Topanga Canyon/SR 27 Will Reopen Three Months Early After Slide
June 8: Speaker Lineup Announced for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
The lineup of speakers have been announced for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival to be held Saturday June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
June 8: Speaker Lineup Announced for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.
SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
American Red Cross Announces Critical Need for Blood, Platelet Donors
The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors now following a concerning trend over the past month – fewer donors rolling up a sleeve to give lifesaving blood.
American Red Cross Announces Critical Need for Blood, Platelet Donors
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
The California Department of Public Health  is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients.
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
SCVNews.com