June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades

Join Child & Family Center’s free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
Dates: June 18-21
Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Child & Family Center, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Theme: Empowerment Expedition
Step into a world of empowerment as we embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth.
The theme for 2024 focuses on empowering young minds to reach their full potential.
Activities Include:
— Mindfulness Activities
— Stress Management Workshops
— Substance Use Prevention Sessions
— Fun Obstacle Courses
— Art-Based Projects
Free lunch will be provided.
Space is limited, please regisiter today. Regisiter here.
Join Child & Family for three days of empowerment, learning, and fun. Contact Kaycie Faulkner at (661) 258-9439 to secure your spot or for more information.
Visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
