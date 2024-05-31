header image

May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 8: Speaker Lineup Announced for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Friday, May 31, 2024
scv book festival

The lineup of speakers have been announced for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival to be held Saturday June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the University Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This inaugural event, themed “Bringing the Family and Community Back to Reading,” is free and open to the public.

Tracy Taris, a local Santa Clarita Valley author and licensed marriage and family therapist, is slated to be the keynote speaker. She is the author of “Many Voices One Truth.”

The lineup also includes Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook and Ravi Rajan, president of California Institute of the Arts. A young author spotlight is scheduled to be presented by 14-year-old Alessandro Concas, a published author and speaker.

Workshop topics include, “Writing Children’s Books,” “How to Market Your Book” and “Writing a Romance Novel.” Entertainment is to be provided by local artists.  

“I invite the Santa Clarita community to join us for our inaugural event celebrating literary excellence,” said Willa Robinson, SCV Book Festival Planning Committee chairperson. “This event is a testament to the collaborative effort of our community and sponsors, and we are excited to inspire a love for reading in our community. A special thank you to our sponsors and partners and we look forward to welcoming the SCC and surrounding communities to join us on this eventful day. Let’s make our first annual SCV Book Festival a memorable celebration of literature and community spirit.”

The festival is free to attend, but those planning to attend are asked to visit scvbookfest.eventbrite.com to obtaain a free admission ticket. Donations are accepted.

