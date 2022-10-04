Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease.

Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community. For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.

During 31 Days of Hope, the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.

“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers,” said Christy Grable, Chair of 31 Days of Hope. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease”.

Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. All programs are offered free of charge. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Circle of Hope is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients.

For more information please contact Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org.

See the list below for opportunities to support Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope or visit https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/31days/ for additional information and updated fundraising events.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...