Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign

First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease.
Every year, Circle of Hope fills each day in October with opportunities to spread awareness of breast cancer along with other cancers and to raise valuable funds to assist those fighting cancer in our community. For 31 continuous days, the organization can be found reaching out to the community through advocacy, beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential of making a difference to those with cancer and to bring awareness of cancer prevention.
During 31 Days of Hope, the Santa Clarita community has partnered with Circle of Hope in assisting those with cancer by raising valuable funds needed to help assist cancer patients in need that cannot afford their life saving cancer treatments. The funds that are raised through these events help make possible the programs and financial assistance services that Circle of Hope offers to those with cancer in our community.
“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers,” said Christy Grable, Chair of 31 Days of Hope. “Together we can make a difference in someone’s life who is battling this terrible disease”.
Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. All programs are offered free of charge. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Circle of Hope is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients.
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following federal pressure to reduce how much water it takes from the Colorado River, California on Wednesday announced a plan to cut its consumption annually by 400,000 acre-feet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,822 new cases countywide.
