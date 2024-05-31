header image

SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
| Friday, May 31, 2024
SCVi Aerospace CTE Pathway Logo.jpg

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.

The Aerospace Learning Pathway aims to provide aviation, aerospace and coding opportunities for all learners in grades TK-12. Learners will have the opportunity to study the principles of flight and aircraft design, building a foundation for careers in the aviation industry. In learning about space, they will explore the challenges and technologies of space travel, engaging in projects that foster innovation and a deeper understanding of the cosmos. Opportunities for coding will help learners develop essential programming skills, enabling them to someday create and control aerospace systems. These focus areas of the pathway collectively provide learners with a comprehensive skill set, preparing them for diverse and dynamic careers in the aerospace sector.

To launch this pathway SCVi has hired Justin Albright as Aerospace Facilitator Lead for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

SCVi Aerospace Facilitator Justin AlbrightAlbright is joining SCVi after seven years of educating students in subjects such as geometry, trigonometry, calculus and physics within the iLEAD network of free public charter schools. His educational and career backgrounds include an emphasis in aerospace training.

“I recently obtained my BS in Astronomical and Planetary Sciences from Arizona State University. I plan on beginning my MS in Space Systems Engineering at the University of New Mexico this fall. I previously worked at Virgin Galactic as a material handler, which gave me the opportunity to work on spaceships,” he said. “The best part about my role is that I am able to handcraft this program from the ground up. The sky’s the limit and I have huge ambitions of what this will look like in the future. I have a great team behind me to offer assistance whenever needed.”

School director, Martha Spansel-Pellico said SCVi hs been developing the foundation for the program for more than a decade.

“We are extremely excited to have Justin joining the SCVi team,” she said. “His education, combined with his experience and expertise, make him the perfect person to launch this career pathway for our students. SCVi has been developing the foundation to this program for over 10 years. We are counting on Justin to take it to new heights as we prepare our students for their future and careers.”

SCVi is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, utilizes Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s Individualized Learning Plan and adopts a learner-centered approach to instruction. CA-state-credentialed teachers act as “facilitators” of learning, empowering students to explore and achieve their full potential. SCVi, a tuition-free school, prides itself on nurturing and empowering children as “learners” who are “Free to Think and Inspired to Lead.”

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to their unique goals.

To enroll, parents should visit ileadsantaclarita.org to find an enrollment application for the 2024-25 school year.

