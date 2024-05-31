May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG

The classic Neil Simon comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.

“Come Blow Your Horn” was author Neil Simon’s first Broadway comedy hit. The plot is set in the swing 1960s in New York City and revolves around the character Alan Baker, a 30-ish bachelor with time, money and women to spare. Hilarity ensues when Baker welcomes his rebellious and eager 21-year brother Buddy into his den of iniquity to the horror of their parents.

The comedy premiered on Broadway in 1961, where it ran for more than a year. Its success led to a screen adaptation in 1963 with a film starring Frank Sinatra.

This semi-autobiographical comedy offers fun as well as often poignant, family conflicts and resolutions.

Director Barry Agin calls the production “a hilarious romp surrounding family dynamics the way only the legendary Neil Simon can present it. This funny touching & nostalgic play will have everyone recognizing pieces of their own family in this 1960s comic masterpiece.”

Come Blow Your Horn opens May 31 and will run until June 29. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $15 for students.

For showtimes or to reserve, call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/comeblowyourhorn.

