The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

The Commission is scheduled to review the draft 2024-2025 Capital Improvement Program to ensure consistency with the city of Santa Clarita’s General Plan.

Background

Every year, the City undergoes a budget process to develop the annual budget and the Capital Improvement Program. Preparation of the draft budget and Capital Improvement Program is a six-month process that begins in January and culminates in June with the adoption of a balanced annual budget. The Planning Commission received a presentation on the recommended budget and the Capital Improvement Program on May 7, during a Joint City Council and Commissions meeting. As part of the budget, it is necessary for the Planning Commission to review the Draft Capital Improvement Program to make a finding that it is consistent with the City’s General Plan.

