The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors now following a concerning trend over the past month – fewer donors rolling up a sleeve to give lifesaving blood.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients.
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
2013
- Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story
]
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
1987
- Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
