L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County

The Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.

The program encourages all 9.8 million residents in Los Angeles County to read and discuss the same book, fostering community connection and education. This year’s selected book is “L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón.

“One Book, One County is a testament to the power that books have to unite communities. By reading and discussing ‘L.A. Weather’ together, we hope to foster a sense of shared experience and understanding across our diverse county,” said Skye Patrick, L.A. County Library Director. “We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Public Library in this unique initiative that connects communities through the joy of reading.”

“Powerful storytelling has the ability to connect Angelenos,” said City Librarian John F. Szabo, Los Angeles Public Library. “This groundbreaking collaboration with 18 library systems across Southern California brings together the diverse communities we serve to highlight L.A. stories and experiences.”

About ‘L.A. Weather’ by María Amparo Escandón

“L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón, is a New York Times bestseller. Published in 2022, the novel follows the Alvarado family as they navigate a challenging year in Los Angeles, dealing with issues of family loyalty, secrets and survival. Escandón is a celebrated bilingual author known for her insightful storytelling and has received multiple honors, including a Reese’s Book Club pick and the Fiction Award at the 2022 International Latino Book Awards.

“I wrote L.A. Weather as a tribute to my home city hoping to share this story of familial love with my fellow Angelenos. So, when my novel was selected for the One Book, One County community reading program, I felt so honored,” said author María Amparo Escandón. “What better way to pay homage to our public libraries, to books and to the stories that we can relate to than to come together as a community and read with one another?”

Key Dates and Events

Saturday, June 1: The program kicks off with unlimited eBook and audiobook copies of “L.A. Weather” accessible through the Libby app by OverDrive at participating libraries. Hard copies are also available.

Saturday, July 27: A special celebration will be held at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012, from 5-7 p.m. The celebration will feature an author talk with María Amparo Escandón, musical performances by Banda Las Angelinas, community resources and activities.

Participating Library Systems

The following 18 library systems are participating in One Book, One County:

Alhambra Civic Center Library

Commerce Public Library

LA County Library

Altadena Public Library

Covina Public Library

Long Beach Public Library

Arcadia Public Library

El Segundo Public Library

Los Angeles Public Library

Beverly Hills Public Library

Glendale Library

Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library

Burbank Public Library

Glendora Public Library

Santa Clarita Public Library

Calabasas Library

Irwindale Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library

Sponsors

One Book, One County is supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, LA County Library Foundation, and Library Foundation of Los Angeles.

Santa Clarita Valley Libraries

The Santa Clarita Valley houses two Los Angeles County libraries:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Santa Clarita Public Library has three locations in the SCV:

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For additional information visit LACountyLibrary.org/onebook or lapl.org/one-book.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Public Library visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com.

