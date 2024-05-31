June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.

The session will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program is designed to assist the landfill’s neighbors by providing funding for the following expenses associated with odor mitigation:

Temporary relocation

Home hardening

Increased utility bills

In order to obtain funding through the community relief program, you must register and obtain a Unique Household ID.

You can register your household here.

https://forms.ksacms.com/efiling/fr/idform/chiquita/new?form-version=1

After your first month’s application, you must recertify your household every month to be eligible for that month’s relief payment.

If you need help completing the assitance forms attend the session on Saturday, June 1 at Castaic Library.

The application asks basic demographic questions including name, address and the number of people in the residence, in order to determine the appropriate amount of funding. The application will require proof of residence. However, you will not need to submit receipts or proof of expenses in order to qualify for funding. At this time, funding will be available on a monthly basis. You will need to certify each month that the basic facts on your application have not changed and provide updated proof of residence.

Funding is currently available for residents of the neighborhoods identified in the below map, which includes the neighborhoods of Val Verde, Live Oak, Hasley Hills, Hillcrest Parkway, Hasley Canyon, and Stevenson Ranch. The scope of the program is under continuous evaluation. If you believe you are impacted, but do not live in an area identified on this map, please fill out the application.

For more information visit https://chiquitalandfillcommunityrelief.com.

