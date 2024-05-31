header image

John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
| Friday, May 31, 2024

Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.

A prominent figure in the community, Parker is the executive officer and co-founder of the Parker Brown, Inc. company. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership to his new position. In recent years, Parker has been named to the VALLEY 200 top influential people to know in the Greater San Fernando Valley. His deep commitment to the bank’s mission and his clear vision for its future are poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor.

“It is with great pride and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the position of Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp. Under the guidance of Earle S. Wasserman, the bank flourished, becoming SoCal’s community bank. My goal is to continue enhancing our services while ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry in client service, innovation and community involvement,” said Parker.

Under Parker’s leadership, Mission Valley Bank will continue to prioritize the financial needs and success of its clients, while also focusing on strategic initiatives that promote sustainable growth and operational excellence.

“We are excited about the future under John’s leadership,” said Tamara Gurney, Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp president and CEO. “His vision for the bank aligns with our core values of service, integrity and community support, ensuring that we continue to be a reliable and progressive partner to our clients.”

For additional information about Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp, please visit missionvalleybank.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assitance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Family Promise of SCV Awarded $15,000 Grant
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to help ensure families in the SCV receive the support they need to remain safely housed.
Family Promise of SCV Awarded $15,000 Grant
June 2: Topanga Canyon/SR 27 Will Reopen Three Months Early After Slide
Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 is set to reopen on Sunday, June 2, after being shut down due to a 9 million-pound landslide.
June 2: Topanga Canyon/SR 27 Will Reopen Three Months Early After Slide
June 8: Speaker Lineup Announced for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
The lineup of speakers have been announced for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival to be held Saturday June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
June 8: Speaker Lineup Announced for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.
SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
American Red Cross Announces Critical Need for Blood, Platelet Donors
The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors now following a concerning trend over the past month – fewer donors rolling up a sleeve to give lifesaving blood.
American Red Cross Announces Critical Need for Blood, Platelet Donors
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
The California Department of Public Health  is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients.
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
