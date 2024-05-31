John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.

A prominent figure in the community, Parker is the executive officer and co-founder of the Parker Brown, Inc. company. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership to his new position. In recent years, Parker has been named to the VALLEY 200 top influential people to know in the Greater San Fernando Valley. His deep commitment to the bank’s mission and his clear vision for its future are poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor.

“It is with great pride and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the position of Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp. Under the guidance of Earle S. Wasserman, the bank flourished, becoming SoCal’s community bank. My goal is to continue enhancing our services while ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry in client service, innovation and community involvement,” said Parker.

Under Parker’s leadership, Mission Valley Bank will continue to prioritize the financial needs and success of its clients, while also focusing on strategic initiatives that promote sustainable growth and operational excellence.

“We are excited about the future under John’s leadership,” said Tamara Gurney, Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp president and CEO. “His vision for the bank aligns with our core values of service, integrity and community support, ensuring that we continue to be a reliable and progressive partner to our clients.”

For additional information about Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp, please visit missionvalleybank.com.

