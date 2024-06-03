Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program

Discovering New Adventures Through the Summer Reading Program

Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer? Look no further than Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program, happening from June 10 to July 27. The theme for this year embraces upcycling and sustainability – “Read, Renew, Repeat.”

Getting started is easy! Simply visit SantaClaritaReads.com to sign up and kick off your reading adventure. Then, make sure you review the calendar so you don’t miss out on any of the programs or events tied into this year’s theme. Kids will have a chance to create a tie dye bandana, embark on a treasure hunt and put their cooking skills to the test with Top Chef Jr. Teens are going to build enviroscapes, participate in a community clean up and learn how to repaint paintings. For adults, they get to plant their own mushroom terrarium, craft their own tin can art masterpiece or make DIY infused water. All of this summer’s events and programs will not only foster a love for reading but also champion sustainability, promoting green practices, upcycling initiatives and a collective commitment to caring for our environment.

We are also happy to announce the Lunch at the Library program is returning to the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Branches. During the Summer Reading Program, children and teens 18-and-under can get a free lunch provided by School Day Café. Lunch at the Library runs Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

So, come join us for the Summer Reading Program for your chance to win prizes and let the clean, green adventures begin. Whether you’re a bookworm or just looking for some summer fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out – sign up at SantaClaritaReads.com today and let the adventure unfold!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

