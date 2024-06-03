June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival

College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.

Held in collaboration with the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, CalArts, Kwaai, and Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers, the one-day event will feature more than 70 local authors, as well as information booth, literary workshops, and food trucks.

“We are very excited about the launch of the Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival,” said Ruth Rassool, COC liaison for the festival. “Our community is filled with talented authors of various genres who are eager to connect with readers of all ages. We are particularly happy to have the participation of our own students presenting their work on the Cul-de-Sac literary magazine, and a visit from our librarians on the library bike.”

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. in the lobby.

The keynote speaker, Tracy Taris, will begin her presentation “From Doubt-to-First-Draft: Overcoming Creative Anxiety in Your Writing Journey” at 10:45 a.m. in UCEN 107.

Confirmed authors include Adam T Newman; Aldagis & David Nico; Alessandro Concas; Ashley Granillo; Carole Cliffe; Emma L. Price; Harley Scroggins; Heather Croft; Janet Squires; Kacey Powell-Thorps; Kristen Tracy; LaShay Grant; Linda Malik; Monica Amores; Paula D. Golden; Shamiran Bricker; Sophia Davis; Tim Kervahn; Veronica Stanley-Hooper; Vontavia J. Heard; Yeni Hercules; Willa Robinson; Eleanor C-Pass Jones; Mikki Wade; Dr. Phyllis Glass; Kisha Moore; Tracy Taris; John Harrel; Sonja Jones; Crissina D. Johnson; Gerald D Taylor; Adam Holland; Frances Lowe; Roger A. Haring; Reza Rassool; TL Cromwell; Richard G. Tarlow, J.D.; Larry Hoekman; Tara Botel Doherty; Cristy Bowlin; Chrome Oxide; Frederick Lee Bobola; E.P. Tuazon; Ronald W. Meek; Erika Leslie Chavez; S. C. Burns; Erika Rojas; Ryan Gorman; Greg Hayes; Buzz Dixon; Nikki Rawnsley; Chase Dimock; Rick Lupert; Rose D. Bentley; Vanessa Lanang; Sarah Skilton; Marilyn Hackett; Melissa Demirel; Nicola Italia; Dorothy Deene; Toni Runkle/Steve W; Zean O’Brien; Sandra James; Patricia Canton; Juan Roberts; and Dan Schlund.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Campus parking will be free for the duration of the event in Lot 14.

The Santa Clarita Book Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to encouraging literacy and fostering a love of reading in the Santa Clarita community.

Kwaai is the fiscal sponsor of the Santa Clarita Book Festival. Kwaai is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-based, open source AI research and development lab focused on democratizing artificial intelligence by building a personal AI.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Book Festival or to register, please click [here].

