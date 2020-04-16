City Compiles List of SCV Nonprofit Organizations, Resources

The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of nonprofit organizations and resources for individuals affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. While this list is not exhaustive, it includes information for residents in need of services such as counseling, food assistance, shelter and more. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

Santa Clarita Non-Profits:

A Light of Hope (ALOH)

Offers supportive and healing groups for youth, young adults and parents via Zoom. ALOH will provide Zoom links through their private Facebook groups. If residents are interested, call the ALOH phone number and say that they are interested in joining. Staff will contact them back if they are the right fit for the Zoom meeting groups. Learn more at www.alightofhopescv.org/.

ALOH also partners with SC Grocery. Groceries are provided to residents including homeless, seniors, at risk etc. at the ALOH warehouse on Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-7PM, and Saturday mornings 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The warehouse is located at 21176 Centre Pointe Pkwy #300 Santa Clarita, California 91350. Grocery/canned food donations are accepted and encouraged Monday through Saturday 8-12 p.m. Contact SC Grocery directly at (661) 425-7575.

Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Virtual Programming via Zoom and IGTV for youth. Parents and guardians must complete their online consent form on website prior to participation. The Boys and Girls Club is also seeking donations of any size to continue providing quality programming during the COVID-19 outbreak. Learn more and complete the form at www.scvbgc.org/.

Bridge to Home

Bridge to Home offers support and assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley. They have an urgent need for supplies including paper plates, cups, individual wipes, razors and more. Donations of goods are accepted Monday through Friday at the shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Financial donations are needed as well. Please visit www.btohome.org/ or call (661) 254-4663 for more information.

Child and Family Center

Child & Family Center is dedicated to providing support services to children, families and adults that range from intervention to therapeutic services and more.They have temporary Clinical Hours during the COVID-19 outbreak which are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All services are by appointment only and the majority of services will be provided by phone or through an audio/visual platform for telehealth. Residents can make an appointment by calling the office at 661-259-9439. There will be a Health Screen prior to coming to the site for face-to-face appointments. Learn more at www.childfamilycenter.org/.

Hotline for Domestic Violence: Due to increased isolation and staying at home, they have a 24/7 hotline at (661) 259-4357.

Hotline for Substance Abuse Problems: Community members with Substance Abuse problems can call their hotline at (661) 481-2801.

Family Promise

Family Promise brings shelter, meals, and support services to families without homes. Family Promise is a cost-efficient, effective community response to family homelessness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, host sites and volunteers are canceled for now. New families that join the shelter program during this crisis will be housed in a motel until they are able to determine it is safe and responsible to resume usual rotational shelter program. They are providing over the phone case management and other services with minimal direct contact.

Financial donations and the donation of goods including fitted sheets for twin and queen beds, towels, diapers (size 5 and 6), baby wipes, diaper cream, cleaning supplies, disposable cleaning gloves, bleach, disinfectant spray and wipes, laundry detergent, paper towels and more are needed and encouraged.

Contact Family Promise at contact@familypromisescv.org or (661) 251-2867.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

Although the 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer has been postponed until a future date, the foundation is seeking financial donations if possible. Learn more at www.mhf.org.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is offering FREE telehealth support groups for teens and adults. The groups are available in English and Spanish. Call 661-478-7405 to sign up or email nasha@sdfhc.org for the English group and giselle@sdfhc.org for the Spanish group. ALL appointments will be over the phone.

Santa Clarita Special Olympics

The Santa Clarita Special Olympics are cancelling all sports trainings/practices, coach trainings, competitions, and co-hosted school activities through June 7. In addition, all in-person fundraising events through June are cancelled.

Donations are Needed: Make a donation at sosc.org/doubleyourgift, and your gift will be matched (up to $15,000), thanks to an anonymous donor.

You may also enter the Dream House Raffle to not only help athletes win on and off the playing field, but you can also win a dream house! Learn more at www.socalraffle.com.

SCV Food Pantry

No one is allowed into the pantry at this time, and the line outside of the building has 6 foot placement markers on the ground. Clients will place ID on the glass door and move onto the next area to receive pre-packaged groceries from volunteers. New Clients must bring ID and proof of residency. Learn more at www.scvfoodpantry.org/.

Volunteer at the SCV Food Pantry: They are accepting new volunteers anytime. Please call the office at (661) 255-5001 or apply online. All volunteers will be provided gloves and masks.

Donations Needed: They have an urgent need for dried beans, rice, canned fruit, canned tomatoes and canned soup. They are accepting all other food donations as well.

SCV Pregnancy Center

Open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m. Walk-ins can call the number on the door to see if there is availability or to make an appointment at a later time. Pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and STD testing are available. Same day testing results at the facility rather are available as well to save pregnant mothers from have to go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care. New clients are accepted at this time. Call the office for more information at 661-255-0082 or visit their website at https://www.scvpc.org/.

SCV Youth Project

The Youth Project is an innovative, school-linked, nonprofit organization assisting teens (12-18) with issues they face on a daily basis such as depression, suicide, substance abuse, pregnancy, bullying, peer pressure and more. Learn more and donate at www.helpnothassle.org/.

Financial Donations Needed: 100% of the monies raised goes directly to the Youth Project providing FREE mental health services to teens. Monthly donations of $20 can be made in their Say Yes to Youth program. Individuals are also encourage to donate to their GoFundMe account to continue services to youth in the SCV: www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/theyouthproject

The SCV Youth Project is a federally registered 501(c)(3). All contributions are tax deductible in accordance with state and federal laws (TAX ID# 95-4781732)

Single Mothers Outreach

Empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Financial donations needed along with non-perishable foods, diapers (sizes 3 to 6), wipes and toiletries. Visit their website at www.singlemothersoutreach.org/ to learn more.

SRD Straightening Reins

Specializes in equine-assisted and interactive therapies designed to improve adolescent and teen mental health and well-being. They are continuing services by appointment only and abiding by guidelines set forth by the CDC. Please call the office at 661-803-1641. New clients are being accepted at this time. SRD Straightening Reins is located at 27943 Seco Canyon Road, #318, Santa Clarita, California 91350. Learn more at www.srdstraighteningreins.org/.

Triumph Foundation

Triumph Foundation’s mission is to help children, adults, and Veterans with Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder (SCI) to triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day. They are offering Zoom support classes at this time. For information go to the Triumph Foundation Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriumphOverSCI.

If you are experiencing problems obtaining catheters, please visit: www.triumph-foundation.org/news/curemarch2020/

