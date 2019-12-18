[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
| Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
5G infrastructure bill - santa clarita city council

The Santa Clarita City Council has expressed support for a federal bill that proposes to restore local control over public infrastructure specific to 5G network service.

Council members voted unanimously at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 10 to stand behind S. 2012, which Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, introduced in June.

The legislation aims to nullify rules placed by the Federal Communications Commission that “revoke state and local authority to regulate telecommunications equipment deployment and to determine the amount of payment for the use of such equipment,” according to the bill’s text.

In 2018, the FCC, which serves as the main authority for communications law, adopted regulations with a goal to speed up the deployment of 5G, ultimately limiting the abilities of cities, such as Santa Clarita, to control where small wireless facilities needed for the deployment of 5G network services may be placed and operated.

The fifth generation of wireless cellular technology, known as 5G, is intended to support new technologies such as autonomous vehicles and other uses that will require near real-time connectivity and low latency.

“What that has done for the city and other municipalities around the country is it limits our ability to control where these things can go, what they look like, while also impacting the way we go about processing the requests,” said Benny Ives, a city information technology manager.

5G antennas operate at a higher frequency, meaning the communication does not travel as far nor penetrate buildings deeper than lower frequencies. Wireless carriers would have to place infrastructure elements in close proximity to one another.

“That being said, they’re very interested in street lights because they’re fairly spaced apart, about 140 feet apart, (and) they have power and data,” Ives said.

Last month, the City Council adopted a draft on a new wireless policy specific to 5G to help the city understand recent changes in FCC law and remain within the mandates required while also keeping the city’s public right-of-way from becoming “unsafe and unsightly,” Ives said.

In its 2020 legislative platform, the city also included a component to “oppose legislation that limits or eliminates local discretionary review of the installation of small cell wireless equipment or any wireless technology facilities on public infrastructure or in the public right of way.”

S. 2012 was last referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots

Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
FULL STORY...

Green Santa Clarita: 2019 By the Numbers

Green Santa Clarita: 2019 By the Numbers
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services Division has planned, coordinated and implemented programs during 2019 designed to make the city more "green."
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: Jingle Bell Jamboree at Newhall Community Center

Dec. 20: Jingle Bell Jamboree at Newhall Community Center
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite residents to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and neighbors as the Jingle Bell Jamboree returns to the Newhall Community Center on Friday, December 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Council OK’s Trash Rate Hike as China Refuses Most U.S. Recyclables

City Council OK’s Trash Rate Hike as China Refuses Most U.S. Recyclables
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Starting Jan. 11, most Santa Clarita businesses will see a nearly 40% increase to their monthly waste-disposal services amid global changes to the recycling industry that are prompting waste-management companies to ask for trash rate adjustments.
FULL STORY...
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Lead Pastor Jack Winkle of Calvary Chapel of Golden Valley in Canyon Country will inaugurate special abbreviated services for autistic children and others with special needs on Sunday, December 22, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Marshall Lancaster has been appointed chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia.
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
A child pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop near the Park Sierra community on Jakes Way Wednesday morning.
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
Water workers responding to new state guidelines for a non-stick chemical explained to Santa Clarita Valley Water officials this week how they made necessary pipe connections recently to meet those guidelines and protect drinking water.
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
The careers of freelance reporters, photographers and editors in California will be threatened come Jan. 1 when a law capping the number of stories they can produce in a given year takes effect, according to a lawsuit filed against the Golden State on Tuesday.
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
To stabilize the legal marijuana market and boost California’s coffers, a report issued Tuesday recommends that the state consider major changes to its marijuana taxes framework, including scrapping a cultivation tax for a potency-based scheme.
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
A major milestone in Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy case was reached Tuesday when a federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements worth $24.5 billion to resolve virtually all wildfire claims against PG&E.
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
California will allow the testing and commercial use of light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on the state’s public roads with an approved permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
With Smith Switching Races, What Happens to Unused Campaign Funds?
The 2020 25th Congressional District race has already presented several first-of-its-kind scenarios for the Santa Clarita Valley, and with it, fresh questions about campaign finance.
With Smith Switching Races, What Happens to Unused Campaign Funds?
SCV Young Marines Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor Remembrance
One hundred and fifty members of the Young Marines from 20 separate units throughout the United States traveled to Hawaii to participate in the 78th anniversary Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance.
SCV Young Marines Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor Remembrance
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
