City Manager Ken Striplin | Protecting the Santa Clara River

If you ever look at a map of Santa Clarita, you will notice the blue squiggly line running through the center of Santa Clarita, with several branches trailing off. As you know, the blue indicates where the Santa Clara River flows 13-miles through our city. However, as you drive along our streets or bike along our trails, you won’t see any water. This is because the water is flowing beneath the surface, and this valuable natural resource needs our protection.

Santa Clarita is known for its picturesque neighborhoods and streets. But did you know that streets, curbs and gutters are part of an expansive storm drain system designed to efficiently move stormwater to prevent local flooding? The streets and gutters are gently sloped to redirect water to storm drain pipes that run directly to the Santa Clara River. Pollutants that are left on the ground, including pet waste and pesticides, can be carried with stormwater or irrigation runoff.

You can do your part to protect the Santa Clara River by connecting with Green Santa Clarita, which provides educational tools for residents to live a greener lifestyle. One of Green Santa Clarita’s newest campaigns, “It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody,” is a key tool in preventing pollution in the Santa Clara River. Dog waste that is left on the ground contains harmful bacteria that can wash into the city’s storm drain system and into the Santa Clara River, creating health and environmental hazards for the community. Additionally, improperly applied pesticides can affect water quality. Residents can take simple actions, including picking up after their pets and using pesticides sparingly and appropriately, to reduce the harmful effects on our environment. While these actions may seem small, they collectively have a much greater impact on protecting our water quality.

Another way the city is protecting our local water is through an innovative feature at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The Community Center is home to recreational programming and amenities for all ages. Although you will never see it, it is also home to a large stormwater infiltration system that was built directly beneath the parking lot. The system captures polluted stormwater runoff from Sierra Highway, filters it to take out large pollutants like litter and then the water is directed into a series of chambers where it is allowed to slowly percolate into the ground and replenish the city’s groundwater.

From the time the system was installed through March 2022, the city received just over nine inches of rainfall; as a result, the system captured and infiltrated 42 acre-feet of water which is enough water to cover 42 football fields with a foot of water. Although this number is impressive, we are still facing drought conditions across the state and need to do what we can to conserve water.

Residents can learn even more information about the Santa Clara River and the City’s environmental programs by visiting Green Santa Clarita.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

