Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
| Friday, May 5, 2023
Bike to Work Challenge

The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions via a “no-pollute commute.” Businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch to a local restaurant of their choice!

Pit stops will be available for participants during the morning of Thursday, May 18 only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at five locations throughout the city. Riders are encouraged to stop and connect with other riders, collect free giveaways and enjoy refreshments provided by this year‘s partners. To encourage participants with longer commutes to participate, Santa Clarita Transit will be offering free local rides to anyone with a bike and/or helmet.

Interested businesses are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact for the organization, in addition to registering their businesses for Santa Clarita’s Bike to Work Challenge. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of participants from their company by May 22, to Lindsay Schmandt, city event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at (661) 255-4910 or lschmandt@santa-clarita.com.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge.

For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including Hit the Trail and the Bike Santa Clarita Challenge, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
