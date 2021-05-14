header image

1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
| Friday, May 14, 2021
Concerts in the Park

The city of Santa Clarita released an updated schedule for the Concerts in the Park series set to take place in July and August.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.

Residents will enjoy a free concert on Saturday nights from July 3 to August 28 with a variety of performers at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. The city changed the date for the last concert from August 21 to August 28.

This year’s lineup features tributes to fan favorites like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones. While some bands have wowed Santa Clarita audiences in the past, others are making their Concerts in the Park debut in 2021. Each show will begin at 7:00 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax with family and friends as the sun sets on the Santa Clarita Valley. See the following for the full list of dates and performers:

July 3 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

July 10 — Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2

July 17 — AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA

July 24 — Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie

July 31 — The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

August 7 – Non-City Event at Central Park (Previously The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO)

August 14 — Lao Tizer: Latin Jazz

August 21 — The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO (Previously Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones)

August 28 — Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones (Date added)

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.
