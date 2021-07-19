header image

1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films
Triangle Films
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
| Monday, Jul 19, 2021
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.

Council members cast their votes on the legislation as part of their agenda’s consent calendar, which features a variety of business items.

Of the four state Senate bills opposed by the council, two – SB 12 and SB 778 – seek to eat into local control of land use.

SB 12 proposes to use the very high fire hazard severity zone designation to restrict development in those areas.

A local government, like the city of Santa Clarita, wouldn’t be allowed to approve new residential construction or occupancy-increasing construction in very high fire hazard severity zones unless the city could show compliance with “wildfire risk reduction standards” established by the proposed law.

Though the bill passed out of the Senate, its house of origin, it failed to clear the Assembly Housing and Community Development committee in a vote held July 12.

That committee did unanimously vote to reconsider the bill at a later date.

SB 778 would require “local governments to ministerially approve, within 60 days, the conversion of any commercial space, industrial space, retail space, or other vacant space within an existing mixed-use structure or multi-family residential structure to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU),” according to a city staff report.

The bill is awaiting a committee referral in the Assembly after winning the approval of the Senate. Similarly, SB 679, which would form the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, received a no vote from the council.

The proposed 18-member body would have the power to issue bonds and tax county residents to fund affordable housing construction. The proposed bill also requires that 70% of the funds raised by the agency would be allocated to the four most populous cities in the county, which includes Santa Clarita.

On the matter of justice, the City Council voted to oppose SB 262, which “waives monetary bail for all misdemeanors and specific felonies, as outlined in the legislation,” a city report explained.

Serious and violent felonies, domestic violence offenses and other specific felonies would still require bail under this proposed law. However, trespassing, public intoxication, fraud, shoplifting property not exceeding $950 and some other misdemeanors would not require bail.

The bail bill is nearing its final approval as it heads to the Assembly Appropriation Committee.

Council members did support for SB 619. The bill delays when the state can penalize local governments for not complying with regulations to help the state achieve the goal of setting methane emission reduction targets to reduce landfill disposal of organic waste by 75% of 2014 levels by 2025.

Instead of Jan. 1, 2022, the state will have the authority to issue penalties starting on the first day of 2023.

SB 619 recently received unanimous approval from the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. It will be heard by the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee next.

The council also voted to support the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, a federal bill authored by Diane Feinstein, D-California.

The bill would more than double in size the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which includes mountains surrounding the city.

In Santa Clarita, lands between the Angeles National Forest and State Route 14 would be part of the 191,000 acres joining the existing 154,000 acres.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources heard the bill last month and will meet again to consider changes and approval at a later date, according to a city report.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled

July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: 'Dollface,' 'Scream: The True Story,' 9 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
FULL STORY...

City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election

City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
FULL STORY...

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol Cadet Training Class I-20 took place on Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy.
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three new deaths and 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,705 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
