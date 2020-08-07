COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
|
College of the Canyons is widely recognized as a leader in the innovative development of distance and online education, as well as zero cost textbooks for our students.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday more than 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.
|
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals
|
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
|
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 3.
|
A 150-acre brush fire in Saugus prompted road closures and evacuations Thursday afternoon.
|
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
|
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.
|
Dedeaux Properties in a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group has acquired a vacant 214,436-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Santa Clarita for $28.4 million.
|
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
|
As the pandemic progresses, more and more businesses have been given the green light to begin reopening. While some businesses have opened — and closed again as reopenings were rolled back — others deemed “high risk” have yet to see any reprieve.
|
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced Thursday that the Assembly Committee on Public Safety passed Senate Bill 409 (SB 409), a measure Wilk authored to crack down on illegal dumping.
|
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
|
Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.
|
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 68 new deaths and 2,347 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the 18-49 age group making up nearly 60% of these new cases.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched its "Election Watch 2020" webpage, which will feature candidate endorsements, upcoming candidate forums, and the Chamber’s official positions on the business-related ballot measures for the November election.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
|
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
|
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
|
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
|
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging eligible Californians to renew driver's licenses online, including drivers whose temporary extensions expired July 31.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.