header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational
| Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information.

 

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.

Canyons finished the day with a five-man score of 380 to finish 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Ventura (393). Glendale College (395) was close behind in third with non-conference Monterey Peninsula (398) in fourth. Santa Barbara City College (402) wound up in fifth after taking a card-off to slate ahead of sixth-place Modesto (402).

COC sophomore Hugo Amsallem was the tournament medalist with a three-under-par round of 69.

Freshman Leo Cheng was next for Canyons, finishing fifth overall with a round of 75.

Magnus Hansen tied for ninth place with a score of 77 and Noe Del Campo was 11th overall at 78 for COC. Jordan Allaire was the final scorer for the Cougars at 81. Braden Threlkeld had his round of 83 scratched from the final tally.

Canyons continues to lead the WSC standings having won seven of the eight conference tourneys thus far this season. The Cougars will next compete at the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at Santa Maria Country Club on April 18. That event had originally been scheduled for March 28 but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Full results from the Rig City Invitational/Western State Conference No. 9 are included below.

TEAM SCORES
1. Canyons (380) 2. Ventura (393) 3. Glendale (395) 4. Monterey Peninsula (398) 5. SBCC (402) 6. Modesto (402) 7. Bakersfield (403) 8. Reedley (406) 9. Citrus (406) 10. Fresno City (410) 11. Allan Hancock (434) 12. Antelope Valley (452).

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES FINAL
Hugo Amsallem (69, medalist); Leo Cheng (75, fifth place); Magnus Hansen (77, T-ninth); Noe Del Campo (78, T-11th); Jordan Allaire (81); Braden Threlkeld (83).

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-20)

1st — 69 – Hugo Amsallem (COC)

2nd — 71 – Steen Zeman (VC)

3rd — 72 – John Dearth (CIT)

4th — 73 – Josh Yeater (MP)

5th — 75 – Leo Cheng (COC)

6th — 76 – Nick Burns (VC); Drew Pritchard (MOD); Cole Obrigewitsch (RCC)

9th — 77 – Magnus Hansen (COC); Caleb Martin (MP)

11th — 78 – Noe Del Campo (COC); Joe Chianto (Fresno); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC); Thomas DuFour (GCC); Kevin Keinlen (GCC), Blake Keesey (BC); Octavio Romero (BC)

18th — 79 – Kerry Valenzuela (CIT); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); Tristan Jaramillo (MOD)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational

COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
FULL STORY...

Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet

Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2

Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite

TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Fall to Desert 6-3 in Program’s First Playoff Match

Lady Cougars Fall to Desert 6-3 in Program’s First Playoff Match
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC’s Holly Schroeder Named Among Top 50 Economic Developers
Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation's Holly Schroeder.
SCVEDC’s Holly Schroeder Named Among Top 50 Economic Developers
Institute of American Indian Arts, CalArts Explore Partnership
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
Institute of American Indian Arts, CalArts Explore Partnership
COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational
State Fish & Wildlife Call Joshua Tree Protections Unnecessary for Now
(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees. 
State Fish & Wildlife Call Joshua Tree Protections Unnecessary for Now
Sanitation District Resolves Legal Challenges to Environmental Protection Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.
Sanitation District Resolves Legal Challenges to Environmental Protection Project
National Parks Week Begins Saturday
WASHINGTON — National Park Week, which will run from April 16 through 24, encourages everyone to discover something new about their national parks.
National Parks Week Begins Saturday
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will co-host a virtual community input session to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan. 
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sells for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita, California.
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sells for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
Princess Cruises, is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
April 20: SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of their networking event, Business After Hours Mixers.
April 20: SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: TK-12 Schools See Small Case Increases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths, 973 new positive cases countywide, with 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: TK-12 Schools See Small Case Increases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: