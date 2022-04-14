COC Golf Back on Top at Rig City Invitational

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.

Canyons finished the day with a five-man score of 380 to finish 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Ventura (393). Glendale College (395) was close behind in third with non-conference Monterey Peninsula (398) in fourth. Santa Barbara City College (402) wound up in fifth after taking a card-off to slate ahead of sixth-place Modesto (402).

COC sophomore Hugo Amsallem was the tournament medalist with a three-under-par round of 69.

Freshman Leo Cheng was next for Canyons, finishing fifth overall with a round of 75.

Magnus Hansen tied for ninth place with a score of 77 and Noe Del Campo was 11th overall at 78 for COC. Jordan Allaire was the final scorer for the Cougars at 81. Braden Threlkeld had his round of 83 scratched from the final tally.

Canyons continues to lead the WSC standings having won seven of the eight conference tourneys thus far this season. The Cougars will next compete at the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at Santa Maria Country Club on April 18. That event had originally been scheduled for March 28 but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Full results from the Rig City Invitational/Western State Conference No. 9 are included below.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (380) 2. Ventura (393) 3. Glendale (395) 4. Monterey Peninsula (398) 5. SBCC (402) 6. Modesto (402) 7. Bakersfield (403) 8. Reedley (406) 9. Citrus (406) 10. Fresno City (410) 11. Allan Hancock (434) 12. Antelope Valley (452).

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES FINAL

Hugo Amsallem (69, medalist); Leo Cheng (75, fifth place); Magnus Hansen (77, T-ninth); Noe Del Campo (78, T-11th); Jordan Allaire (81); Braden Threlkeld (83).

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-20)

1st — 69 – Hugo Amsallem (COC)

2nd — 71 – Steen Zeman (VC)

3rd — 72 – John Dearth (CIT)

4th — 73 – Josh Yeater (MP)

5th — 75 – Leo Cheng (COC)

6th — 76 – Nick Burns (VC); Drew Pritchard (MOD); Cole Obrigewitsch (RCC)

9th — 77 – Magnus Hansen (COC); Caleb Martin (MP)

11th — 78 – Noe Del Campo (COC); Joe Chianto (Fresno); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC); Thomas DuFour (GCC); Kevin Keinlen (GCC), Blake Keesey (BC); Octavio Romero (BC)

18th — 79 – Kerry Valenzuela (CIT); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); Tristan Jaramillo (MOD)

