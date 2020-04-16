COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Jessie Lin has signed with Washington State University, becoming the second member of the Lady Cougars’ back-to-back state championship team to move on to a four-year women’s golf program.

Washington State University is an NCAA Division I program located in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars compete in the PAC-12 conference.

Lin played a key role in the program’s two CCCAA state title runs in 2018 and 2019, which included a span of 25 straight tournament victories — and 19 consecutive Western State Conference (WSC) wins — dating back to the start of 2018 season.

COC’s women’s golf team holds the distinction of being the first athletic program in the college’s 50-year history to win back-to-back state championships.

Lin, who hails from Taiwan, contributed mightily during her tenure at Canyons.

In 2019, the sophomore was named to the CCCAA All-State Team after finishing second in the individual standings at the state championship tournament. Lin’s two-day score of 144 actually tied with teammate Haruka Koda, but the individual state title was eventually awarded to Koda after a card-off. Koda, who recently signed with California State University, Fullerton, recorded a day one score of 70, which was a shot better than Lin’s mark of 71.

Lin also earned All-WSC honors after a season in which she finished as the event medalist in two conference tournaments. She finished in second place at seven events during the season, including the state championship tourney.

Her third-place result at the 2019 CCCAA SoCal Regional Championships came a year after Lin won that same event while playing as a freshman. Lin was also an All-WSC selection in 2018 before finishing seventh overall at that year’s state championship event.

Canyons finished the 2019 season a perfect 94-0 through 13 events, having also won the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship (the program’s fourth overall) and the Western State Conference title (the program’s 10th overall).

