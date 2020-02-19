[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1803 - Indian family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant
| Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020
mental health grant - College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.

The District was one of 16 to be awarded the 20-month mental health grant.

“We are very gratified to be one of the few California community colleges to receive this grant,” said Larry Schallert, assistant director of student health and wellness at College of the Canyons.

“With this grant we hope to sustain and improve the multiple efforts that we have initiated to improve student mental health, the climate at COC and the awareness of mental health issues on the campus and the community,” Schallert said.

The mental health grant’s primary goal is to reduce racial disparities in access to mental health services and to provide prevention, early intervention and suicide prevention training.

“We will be bolstering our outreach to low income and minority populations and we will be continuing and improving our relationships with key community providers and with our collocated partners, and developing more formal protocols for referrals between departments and partners,” Schallert said.

The grant will allow the college to provide personal counseling services by increasing clinical hours and will fund the position of a mental health coordinator.

Schallert added that the Center will also develop a tele-mental health program in partnership with USC to provide counseling to students via video conferencing or telephone. The Center also plans to implement a depression screening program for all students seen at the center for medical as well as mental health concerns.

The Student Health and Wellness Center also plans to provide educational seminars for students and faculty related to:

* Mindfulness training and stress reduction
* Human trafficking training
* Resiliency training
* SAFE zone training
* Drug use and mental health
* Autism awareness
* LatinX mental health Issues
* Suicide prevention and response
Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
Feds to Monitor LA County Vote Centers for ADA Compliance
Castaic High School Teacher Sarah Avanessian Wins Dalton Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Castaic High School Teacher Sarah Avanessian Wins Dalton Award
Supes Back Fernandeño Tataviam Petition for Federal Rcognition
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
Supes Back Fernandeño Tataviam Petition for Federal Rcognition
Supes OK Improvements for Del Valle, Richard Rioux Parks
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
Supes OK Improvements for Del Valle, Richard Rioux Parks
COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant
County Aims to Calm Fears of Coronavirus-COVID-19 Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
County Aims to Calm Fears of Coronavirus-COVID-19 Outbreak
SEC Charges Newhall Investment Advisers with Defrauding Clients
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
SEC Charges Newhall Investment Advisers with Defrauding Clients
Wilk Introduces SB 1071 to Exempt Military Retirement Pay from Taxes
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
Wilk Introduces SB 1071 to Exempt Military Retirement Pay from Taxes
Newsom 2020 State of the State: Homelessness ‘A Disgrace’
In his 2020 State of the State address Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom painted homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, told lawmakers the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.
Newsom 2020 State of the State: Homelessness ‘A Disgrace’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indian family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Thursday, November 14, 2020 was a morning that triggered a familiar dark uncertainty for Canyon Country residents Alice and Tom Renolds.
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Deputies arrested a suspect last week after he allegedly attempted to walk out of a grocery store with hundreds of dollars of goods without paying.
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
California State University, Northridge will be one of the 1,000 new vote centers across Los Angeles County that will be open to the county’s voters in the days before the March 3 primary election.
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli
LA Kings officials have announced that they've acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on Friday, a week after he was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and high-speed chase through Santa Clarita.
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies conducting a traffic stop on Thursday resulted in two arrests believed to be connected to methamphetamine and counterfeit bills.
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
The MAIN will be hosting a free art reception celebrating the newest exhibit "Home is Where The Art Is" on Thursday, February 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
