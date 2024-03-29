header image

1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
| Friday, Mar 29, 2024
024 Business Expo Flyer crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 28, 4-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The 2024 Business Expo promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for businesses of all sizes and industries to showcase their products, services, and innovations. From established enterprises to emerging startups, every SCV business is invited to participate.. The Hyatt Regency Valencia returns as the Title Sponsor. The Expo is free and open to the public to attend.

“The Business Expo is a great opportunity to unite residents, business owners and entrepreneurs and strengthen their reach through the Santa Clarita Valley” said Becki Robb, 2024 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our annual Business Expo provides businesses the opportunity of business to business and business to consumer connections.”

A statement from officials at the SCV Chamber read:

“In 2023 the valley-wide Business Expo was the SCV’s largest business event and the premier opportunity to connect businesses, organizations, and the Santa Clarita community face-to-face. This year promises to be even better. Exhibitors will have an unparalleled opportunity to connect with numerous potential clients, colleagues and professionals across diverse industries, opening doors to new opportunities for promoting their businesses within the region. It will give the full community the opportunity to see some amazing businesses all in one place and learn about new offers, products, and services.”

“After the resounding success of last year’s sold-out Business Expo, where 600+ attendees joined us throughout the four hours, we are thrilled to announce the return of this flagship event,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We encourage businesses to sign up as soon as possible to secure their spot at the Business Expo.”

Registration is currently open for SCV Chamber members until Friday April 19. Registration will then be open to all businesses, if available. To register, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.

Sponsorships for the Business Expo are also available. Prime locations will be part of sponsorships. Please email hello@scvchamber.com for more information and details.

The SCV Chamber is also requesting any members who would like to offer discounts to exhibitors on marketing, printing, or promotional items for the Business Expo to email to hello@scvchamber.com for more information to be promoted.

Founded in 1923 the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles.

2024 Business Expo Flye
SCVNews.com