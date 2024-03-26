May 7: Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce with the Latino Business Alliance at the Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration on Tuesday, May 7.

Creating partnerships and opportunities to connect with other professionals is part of the core mission of the Latino Business Alliance.

Join the SCV Chamber and the Latino Business Alliance at Margaritas Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia CA 91355, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and discover opportunities to help promote fellow Latinx-owned businesses in the SCV’s diverse and growing business community.

Ticket includes one drink and a selection of small bites.

Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

For reservations visit www.scvchamber.com/events/cinco-de-mayo-celebration-2.

