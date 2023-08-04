Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road

|
College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.
College of the Canyons All-State distance runner Milca Osorio is continuing her career at California State University at Stanislaus after a highly successful run with the Cougars.
California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.
A new scholarship fund at California State University, Northridge honors the contributions of Peter J. Taylor, a transformational leader in education whose service to the CSUN system and ECMC Foundation brought visionary focus on systemic change to provide higher education opportunities for underserved students.
California State University Women's Soccer opened team practices on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming 2023 fall season.
Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic crime-fighting reptiles rise from the New York City sewers to the silver screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated feature directed by Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 11) and co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 13).
Spectrum announced Friday a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday through Sunday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Last year, California had nearly 7,500 wildfires with over 330,000 acres burned in total. Considered a “quiet” year compared to years past, 2022 still had significant wildfires that raged across the state, burning 876 structures and risking the lives of thousands of firefighters.
Summer is here and we all know the weather won’t stop our pets from wanting to be outside at a dog park, backyard or one of the city of Santa Clarita's open spaces.
In the late 1990s, creators at Mattel decided it was time to make a Barbie doll devoted to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
About 16.2 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 165,613 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps and some adjoining street lanes along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Pasadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a Teacher Recruitment Summit at the California Department of Education in Sacramento Monday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in State Board Room 1101.
1992
- Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story
]
"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
Registration is now open for the Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program, Teen Experience Program, Play ‘N’ Learn, CHAMPS boxing fitness and more.
Fifty Valencia High School choir students visited France and sang at the Mont-Saint-Michel Cathedral this summer. The highlight of the trip was singing at the Normandy American Cemetery Memorial.
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
