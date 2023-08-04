header image

August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Castaic Caltrans

California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Motorists are advised to check current closures before starting their travel at Caltrans’ QuickMap service (either at the website QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or via the free app for digital devices).

Crews are constructing pavement on I-5 one-half mile north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. Due to the construction, Caltrans may close one or more lanes in either direction between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Between midnight and 5 a.m., I-5 may be reduced to a single lane in either direction. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for traffic.

Lane closures will take place in only one direction at a time. Closures may occur in either direction on any night.

Caltrans reminds travelers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday through Sunday as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards

L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program

Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
COC Distance Runner Milca Osorio Commits to CSU Stanislaus
College of the Canyons All-State distance runner Milca Osorio is continuing her career at California State University at Stanislaus after a highly successful run with the Cougars.
COC Distance Runner Milca Osorio Commits to CSU Stanislaus
CSUN Honors ECMC Foundation’s Peter J. Taylor with New Scholarships
A new scholarship fund at California State University, Northridge honors the contributions of Peter J. Taylor, a transformational leader in education whose service to the CSUN system and ECMC Foundation brought visionary focus on systemic change to provide higher education opportunities for underserved students.
CSUN Honors ECMC Foundation’s Peter J. Taylor with New Scholarships
Matadors Open 2023 Fall Soccer Practices
California State University Women's Soccer opened team practices on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming 2023 fall season.
Matadors Open 2023 Fall Soccer Practices
Calartians Make Directorial Debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic crime-fighting reptiles rise from the New York City sewers to the silver screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated feature directed by Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 11) and co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 13).
Calartians Make Directorial Debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Single Mothers Outreach Awarded $10K Spectrum Grant
Spectrum announced Friday a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Single Mothers Outreach Awarded $10K Spectrum Grant
Aug. 9: SCV Water Slated to Discuss Sand Canyon Village Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 9: SCV Water Slated to Discuss Sand Canyon Village Development
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday through Sunday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Message from City Manager | Fire Season Safety
Last year, California had nearly 7,500 wildfires with over 330,000 acres burned in total. Considered a “quiet” year compared to years past, 2022 still had significant wildfires that raged across the state, burning 876 structures and risking the lives of thousands of firefighters.
Message from City Manager | Fire Season Safety
City Provides Tips on Preventing River ‘Poo-lution’
Summer is here and we all know the weather won’t stop our pets from wanting to be outside at a dog park, backyard or one of the city of Santa Clarita's open spaces.
City Provides Tips on Preventing River ‘Poo-lution’
CSUN Once Inspired Sign Language Barbie
In the late 1990s, creators at Mattel decided it was time to make a Barbie doll devoted to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
CSUN Once Inspired Sign Language Barbie
L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
L.A. County Beaches Continue to Exceed Bacterial Level Standards
DMV Suggests Adding REAL ID to Back-to-School Checklist
About 16.2 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 165,613 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Suggests Adding REAL ID to Back-to-School Checklist
Caltrans Announces I-210 Sunland Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps and some adjoining street lanes along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Pasadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Sunland Ramp Closures
Aug. 14: Teachers Invited to Statewide Recruitment Summit
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a Teacher Recruitment Summit at the California Department of Education in Sacramento Monday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in State Board Room 1101.
Aug. 14: Teachers Invited to Statewide Recruitment Summit
Aug. 11: Celebrate Native American Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 11: Celebrate Native American Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
Registration is now open for the Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program, Teen Experience Program, Play ‘N’ Learn, CHAMPS boxing fitness and more.
Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France
Fifty Valencia High School choir students visited France and sang at the Mont-Saint-Michel Cathedral this summer. The highlight of the trip was singing at the Normandy American Cemetery Memorial.
Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
