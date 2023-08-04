Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road

California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Motorists are advised to check current closures before starting their travel at Caltrans’ QuickMap service (either at the website QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or via the free app for digital devices).

Crews are constructing pavement on I-5 one-half mile north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. Due to the construction, Caltrans may close one or more lanes in either direction between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Between midnight and 5 a.m., I-5 may be reduced to a single lane in either direction. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for traffic.

Lane closures will take place in only one direction at a time. Closures may occur in either direction on any night.

Caltrans reminds travelers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

