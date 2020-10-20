header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
| Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Fatal on 14

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers first responded to the two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 14 around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a Castaic Tow truck collided with the rear of a Nissan for an unknown reason, according to a CHP press release.

Finn, who was traveling in the Nissan with her family, was pronounced dead, while three other passengers, which included two minors and a man, were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance, per the CHP report.

A SigAlert was issued for both sides of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue for two hours, with traffic allowed to pass in the HOV and No. 1 lanes only.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision, according to the CHP release.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
The coronavirus has created at least one unexpected benefit for The Master's University men's golf team.
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
For the second year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were given the opportunity to trade out their regular patches for pink ones for October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 923 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley YMCA will host a UCLA Health blood drive at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
Festival of Trees, Santa Clarita’s premier kickoff to the holiday season and annual benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will continue in person and online this year from November 18-24.
Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
SCV school districts have prepared the necessary paperwork to submit in-school waivers, which would allow lower grade levels to return to campus, but the higher grade levels will have to wait for the county to allow it.
SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
Governor Gavin Newsom Monday named a group of nationally acclaimed California physician-scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Sunday, November 8.
L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8
Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week
Ten productions are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 19-25, according to the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office.
Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week
SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents
From packaging to logistics, a group of Global Prep Academy students set up a zero-cost, pandemic relief supply operation for homeless individuals and low-income families in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents
Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.
Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement
CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving
To reduce teen distracted driving, the California Highway Patrol has partnered with Impact Teen Drivers to teach positive habits and behaviors to our most vulnerable drivers through education and enforcement.
CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving
Maria’s Italian Deli Closes but Maria Hopes for New Chapter
After 47 years in business, Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall closed its doors under the operation of its second owners, but Maria Simione, who opened the business and still owns the property, said Saturday she’s hopeful for a new chapter.
Maria’s Italian Deli Closes but Maria Hopes for New Chapter
Santa Clarita Awarded Transparency Certificate of Excellence
The city of Santa Clarita received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance
Santa Clarita Awarded Transparency Certificate of Excellence
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
%d bloggers like this: