Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers first responded to the two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 14 around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a Castaic Tow truck collided with the rear of a Nissan for an unknown reason, according to a CHP press release.

Finn, who was traveling in the Nissan with her family, was pronounced dead, while three other passengers, which included two minors and a man, were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance, per the CHP report.

A SigAlert was issued for both sides of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue for two hours, with traffic allowed to pass in the HOV and No. 1 lanes only.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision, according to the CHP release.