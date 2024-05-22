CHP Urges Everyone to “Buckle Up” as Holiday Weekend Approaches

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and Californians gear up for summer festivities, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort to help everyone reach their destination safely.

Last year over the holiday weekend, 46 people were killed in crashes throughout California.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 24, the CHP will initiate a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period to address the expected surge in holiday travelers on California roads. The MEP will continue through 11:59 pm. on Monday, May 27.

“Loss of life on our roads is preventable when drivers make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Always remember to drive sober, avoid distraction, adhere to the speed limit, and ensure adults are buckled up and children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat.”

Throughout the holiday weekend, expect a heightened presence of CHP officers on patrol to enhance public safety by deterring reckless driving behaviors and taking necessary enforcement action when needed.

Last year, CHP recorded more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the 78-hour Memorial Day MEP, which is an average of an arrest every four minutes. The CHP urges all drivers to make the right choices and avoid impaired driving. Arrange for a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, taxis, or public transportation if you have been drinking.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, safely pull over and call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

