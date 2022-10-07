Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again

College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The victory was the second of the week for Canyons, which also won the Western State Conference neutral event at Woodley Lakes Golf Course on Monday. Wednesday’s event was hosted by Antelope Valley College.

Canyons (351) led the field of seven schools with Bakersfield College (360) settling for runner-up status. Santa Barbara City College (369) was third overall.

Moorpark College (402), Allan Hancock (412) and Citrus (434) rounded out the scoring, with host AVC only entering individual competitors.

Menendez, who earned medalist status on Monday, turned in another strong round, this time carding a score of 80. That mark tied with Jaidyn Eldridge and Maci Mills, both from Bakersfield College, for the top spot.

Motoko Shimoji finished near the top of the standings again, this time slotting into the sixth spot with a score of 82.

Flore Peugnet shot a round of 92, good for eighth place in the field of 31 golfers. Brooke Maxwell tied for 13th overall after finishing at 97.

The busy week continues for Canyons which now heads north for the two-day Central Coast Classic at Morro Bay Golf Course on Oct. 9-10. The annual event serves as a preview of the course which will host the 2022 CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championships.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (351) 2. Bakersfield (360) 3. Santa Barbara (369) 4. Moorpark (402) 5. Allan Hancock (412) 6. Citrus (434) 7. Antelope Valley (NS)

Canyons Individual Scores

Carla Menendez (80-T-medalist); Motoko Shimoji (82-6th); Flora Peugnet (92-8th); Brooke Maxwell (97-T13th); Ashley Cortez (111-T25th).

Field Individual Standings (Top-20)

1 – 80 – Carla Menendez (COC); Jaidyn Eldridge (BC); Maci Mills (BC)

4 – 81 – Carlee Steven (SBCC); Madison Schafer (AVC)

6 – 82 – Motoko Shimoji (COC)

7 – 91 – Alie Crone (MP)

8 – 92 – Flora Peugnet (COC)

9 – 93 – Joey Fletcher (SBCC); Lili Ramos (MP)

11 – 94 – Megan Duncan (SBCC); Danika Black (AHC)

13 – 97 – Brooke Maxwell (COC); Taylor Eldridge (BC)

15 – 98 – Ayanna Langldale (AVC)

16 – 101 – Emily Ruiz (SBCC)

17 – 103 – Danette Schutte (BC); Sidney Pruett (AHC); Erika Oceguera (CIT)

20 – 104 – Nicole Linder (AHC)

