Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Cougars’ Postseason Run Ends with 4-5 Loss to Bobcats
| Monday, May 22, 2023
Cougars Baseball

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.

The Cougars (28-19) and Bobcats (36-11) fought tooth and nail for the entire 10-inning affair — and much of the three-game series —in a contest that included four lead changes and saw Canyons come back to tie the game on two occasions before taking a 4-3 lead into the home half of the 10th inning.

COC won the opener vs. Saddleback 6-5 on Friday but was outdone by the Bobcats in a 9-1 final score in game two on Saturday. With its win on Sunday Saddleback advances to next week’s CCCAA State Championship tournament.

Canyons was forced to play from behind early after the Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. COC starter Josh Yosfan quickly settled down from there, however, limiting the Saddleback lineup to just one run on four hits during the rest of his outing. Yosfan tossed six and 1/3 inning to turn in a second straight quality postseason start for the Cougars.

That opening lead would prove to be short-lived as Alex Sepulveda quickly got COC on the board with a single through the right side that scored Andrew AllansonRyan Camacho‘s groundball later in the inning plated Colin Yeaman and tied the game at 2-2.

The offensive outburst prompted Saddleback to remove starter C.J. Zwahlen after just two innings. He allowed both runs on a walk and three hits. Ryan Cullinane took over in relief and handled the next four innings for the Bobcats.

Saddleback eventually surged ahead at 3-2 on an RBI double from Michael Davinni in the fifth inning.

COC reliever Harish Balachondron entered the game with one away on the seventh and ended up pitching two scoreless innings to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

With Canyons now batting in the eighth Yeaman knotted the game back up at 3-3 with an RBI double that scored Ambriz.

Xavier Stoker was called on to pitch the final two outs for Canyons in the ninth, and recorded a big strikeout for the final out, to send the game into extra innings.

Back-to-back singles from Charlie Rocca and Ambriz put the Cougars in business to begin the 10th. A bunt from Allanson moved both runners over before Yeaman was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jake Schwartz then delivered an RBI sac-fly into left field that put Canyons ahead for the first time at 4-3.

Things didn’t fare as well for the Cougars in the bottom of the inning.

Saddleback got its first two runners aboard before an infield error allowed the Bobcats to tie the game at 4-4. Two batters later Cole Koniarsky delivered a walk-off RBI single that brought the Bobcats pouring onto the field in celebration.

Stoker (2-2) was charged with loss for Canyons. Saddleback reliever Blake Butcher (4-2) allowed the Cougars’ final two runs but still picked up the win.

Canyons finishes the postseason with a 6-3 record including an opening-series win over No. 6 Orange Coast College, victories over Southwestern and Grossmont College in the Super Regional Round and the lone win over Saddleback.

Top Performers

Andrew Allanson — 2-for-3, BB, R

Andy Ambriz — 2-for-4, BB, 2B, R

Harish Balachondron — 2 IP, BB

Alex Sepulveda — 1-for-4, BB, RBI

Colin Yeaman — 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2B, SAC, R, RBI

Josh Yosfan — 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB

CCCAA State Championship Tournament

Saddleback (36-11) will join Santa Ana College (33-15) as the other Southern California Regional finalist. Both programs are representing the Orange Empire Conference.

Sierra College (34-13) and tourney host Folsom Lake College (36-11) will represent the North region, with each hailing from the Big Eight Conference.

The 2023 CCCAA State Championship Tournament runs May 27-29 at Folsom Lake College.
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: