County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards

All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.

The following areas affected by Sunday’s sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant have met the water quality standards:

– Beach # 110: Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension

– Beach # 111: Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant

– Beach # 112 A: El Segundo Beach

– Beach # 112 B: Grand Ave. Storm Drain

All water samples collected since Monday, July 12, met state standards for acceptable water quality and the beaches remain safe. In an abundance of caution, Public Health conducted additional sampling of affected beaches through Thursday, July 14. Public Health will return to routine weekly testing next week.

Public Health and partner agencies including Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and L.A. City Sanitation, currently collect ocean water samples weekly, and up to five times per week at specified locations.

Any exceedances are posted on the Public Health Beach Water Quality webpage, which is updated whenever new results become available.

To obtain the latest information on beach water quality, visit the Beach Water Quality website or contact the County’s beach advisory hotline: 1-800-525-5662 where recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day.

