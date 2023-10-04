County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has officially declared October 2023 as “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month” throughout Los Angeles County.

The Board of Supervisors has proclaimed that October is a great time to adopt a shelter dog. Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month brings attention to the many wonderful dogs who are waiting for their forever homes in the County animal care centers. Adopting a shelter dog not only provides a loving home for a deserving dog but is a proactive response to the high volume of dogs being admitted to the animal care centers.

Numerous studies have shown that having a dog reduces stress and improves mental health. Dog ownership also provides a sense of purpose and improves physical fitness by encouraging physical activity, improving heart health and general physical fitness. DACC encourages residents to visit one of the County’s seven animal Care Centers and find a loving canine companion.

Throughout the month of October, dog adoption fees are waived at all County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers.

”Dogs bring immeasurable joy to our lives,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is the perfect opportunity to find a forever friend who will bring unconditional love and a lifetime of companionship and devotion.”

For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...