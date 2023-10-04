County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has officially declared October 2023 as “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month” throughout Los Angeles County.
The Board of Supervisors has proclaimed that October is a great time to adopt a shelter dog. Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month brings attention to the many wonderful dogs who are waiting for their forever homes in the County animal care centers. Adopting a shelter dog not only provides a loving home for a deserving dog but is a proactive response to the high volume of dogs being admitted to the animal care centers.
Numerous studies have shown that having a dog reduces stress and improves mental health. Dog ownership also provides a sense of purpose and improves physical fitness by encouraging physical activity, improving heart health and general physical fitness. DACC encourages residents to visit one of the County’s seven animal Care Centers and find a loving canine companion.
Throughout the month of October, dog adoption fees are waived at all County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers.
”Dogs bring immeasurable joy to our lives,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is the perfect opportunity to find a forever friend who will bring unconditional love and a lifetime of companionship and devotion.”
For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit the website.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion urging the United States government to take actions to stop the military assault and atrocities Azerbaijan is committing in Artsakh.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion urging the United States government to take actions to stop the military assault and atrocities Azerbaijan is committing in Artsakh.
Enrique Acevedo, one of the leading Latino broadcasters and documentarians in the United States and Mexico, will speak to journalism students and others at California State University, Northridge at noon in CSUN’s Grand Salon on Oct. 11.
Yeah, Dracula's having a party. A little romance, mayhem, teen issues and naturally a dead body. A typical Halloween party with all the ghouls and gals. "Monster Mash" presented by ME Main Productions will run onstage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends Oct. 13 through Oct. 22.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced an art exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an impressive array of artwork created by the Santa Clarita Artists Association members. The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Dec. 29. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.
Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.