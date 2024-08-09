County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees

The mountains, foothills and valleys of Los Angeles County were once the site of majestic oak woodlands. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has created a handy pamphlet for residents living among oaks, especially those in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The pamphlet include helpful information about how to protect the trees in the residential landscape, why oak woodlands are important to Los Angeles County’s natural heritage, what benefits oak woodlands provide to communities and how to protect, restore and preserve these amazing trees,” said Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Los Angeles County General Plan, which guides future development in the county, sets a policy to ensure no net loss of existing oak and native woodlands. Oaks face many threats including drought, climate change, and development pressures.

To help achieve this goal of conserving and perpetuating oak woodlands, homeowners can contribute by preserving existing oak trees while protecting and planting new oak seedlings, which will be the oak woodlands of the future.

Oak trees are regulated in Los Angeles County. One way to save time and avoid fees and fines is to integrate oak trees into your project design and avoid removing any oak trees. To encroach upon or cut down an oak tree, an oak tree permit is required. Homeowners should be aware of the need of permits before considering any pruning or cutting of oak trees.

Read The Oak Tree Ordinance here.

To download the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning pamphlet on oak trees visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Oak-Tree-Informational-Pamphlet-ver2.pdf.

