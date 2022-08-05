County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 5, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to better connect with the more than 550 miles of beautiful public trails across the county.

Trails play a vital role in encouraging and facilitating outdoor recreation that contributes to health and wellbeing, providing unparalleled opportunities for equestrians, hikers, mountain bikers, fitness enthusiasts, bird-watchers and anyone else who wants to connect with nature, stay active and enjoy nature’s beauty.

If looking for new trails in the Santa Clarita Valley, such as the nicely shaded Canyon Trail at the Placerita Nature Center, the Waterfall Trail which boasts opportunities for bird watching, creeks as well as a waterfall or the Fair Oaks Trail which has steep switchbacks along the southern portion of the trail, all the information needed is found on the Trails of LA County Website.

