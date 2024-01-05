header image

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
| Friday, Jan 5, 2024

Kathryn BargerHappy 2024! With a new year comes the opportunity to approach our goals with renewed excitement and commitment. If you’re looking to hone a skill, get more active, or enjoy a new hobby, I want you to know that there are many affordable classes available both in person and online through the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. Here are a few options to get your New Year’s resolutions started.

If fitness is your focus for 2024, there are a lot of fun ways to get moving. For those looking to learn a new sport, there are tennis, badminton, basketball, water polo, soccer, table tennis, and skateboarding courses available for all ages and skill levels. If you’d prefer to keep your workouts more relaxed, there are a variety of yoga classes available that start at $30. If you’d like to get more Zen this year, there are also meditation classes available at several parks. If karate, jiu jitsu, or kung fu are more your style, there are courses open with options for the whole family.

For those who want to dust off your dancing shoes, there are a variety of different styles. Whether you’re looking to line dance, plié in ballet, or begin to ballroom dance, there’s something for everyone. Or, for just $15, you can take an AltaJam class or a Zumba class, which are both great ways to get your move on. If making music is more your thing, there’s a beginning strings ensemble available, too.

Those who want to pick up a new hobby have exceptional classes to explore. If you’re crafty, try learning to make your own candles. To take part in the arts, sign up for illustration, knitting, crocheting, watercolor, or screen printing. For parents with children, check out classes that teach everything from baking to building a dinosaur.

There are also many courses for helpful skill building that will enhance your everyday life. If you have a furry friend you’re hoping to train, dog obedience classes are available. Those looking to learn a new language also have several options with courses in Chinese and Spanish. If safety is one of your goals for the new year, there are also CPR and first aid classes.

To get more details and to sign up for a class, click here.

Best wishes as you embark on new opportunities to enjoy and explore in 2024.

