Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow

The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.
The Valencia Town Center’s free Back to School event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the lower level, near H&M.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved transferring ownership of William S. Hart Park and the Hart Museum to the City of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its "Spooktacular" Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
1892
Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska
]
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
1891
Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster
]
1992
Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park
]
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
