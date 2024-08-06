Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow

The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.

This free event is a powerful gathering of multiple Indigenous peoples coming together to enjoy food, traditions, community and dance. The sense of pride of the traditional dances drummers and singers that embodies the community vibes in this two day pow wow.

The event, presented by Friends of Hart Park, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, is currently accepting vendor applications for the event.

To become a vendor visit www.tataviam-nsn.us/vendor-application/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...