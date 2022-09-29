County Reminding Residents Pet License Amnesty Period Ending Soon

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind residents within unincorporated county areas and participating contracted cities that the pet license amnesty period is almost over.

The pet license amnesty period end date of Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 is fast approaching.

All pet license late fees are waived during this period. Pet owners who need to renew or purchase a new license may do so without late fees added during this time.

If you are not certain if your pet’s license is current or not, you may access your pet’s record on the DACC website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/ or call the departments licensing division at (562) 345-0400 to inquire. You may also email DACC at: licensing@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Participating Contracted Cities:

Santa Clarita

Agoura Hills

Artesia

Azusa

Bell

Hawaiian Gardens

Inglewood

Irwindale

La Habra Heights

Maywood

Monterey Park

Palmdale

Rancho Palos Verdes

Rolling Hills Estates

San Fernando

West Covina

West Hollywood

Hidden Hills

