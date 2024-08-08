header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
County Increases Funding for Older Foster Children
| Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Los Angeles County
File photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.


Breathe, Los Angeles County’s guaranteed income program which began by supporting 1,000 County residents with $1,000 a month for three years will soon expand to offer 2,000 more people a path to financial stability.

“When we started working to implement Breathe, we had a simple vision: to provide no-strings-attached funding that would mean real economic liberty for Angelenos. Since then, we have seen families be able to pay for childcare and rent and grow their savings for the first time. I am proud of this second expansion of Breathe, which will reach young people during the vulnerable stage of transitioning out of our foster care system,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

The program’s expansion, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 6, will provide 2,000 foster youth between the ages of 18 and 21 with $500 monthly or $1,500 quarterly stipends for up to 18 months. Youth who are eligible for this new expansion will be notified by their Department of Children and Family Services social worker. More information around eligibility can also be found here.

Guaranteed income programs provide households with cash support with no strings attached in hopes of providing financial stability and broadening recipients’ horizons, allowing them the time to complete deferred education and job training and participate more fully in their communities. Early research, like that undertaken by University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research (CGIR), shows that programs are meeting these goals.

Early data from the Breathe program, gathered by CGIR, found that the additional income is being used primarily to purchase food, groceries, and household goods, resulting in a reduction of economic stress for participants. Full data and research findings on the program will be released in early 2027. The program first expanded last summer to include 200 former foster youth with $1,000 per month for two years.

Last week, Los Angeles County held a Guaranteed Income Summit, bringing together elected officials, advocates, policy makers and program recipients to collaborate on ways to sustain and grow guaranteed income programs in L.A. County and beyond. Panels focused on data-driven insights from programs across the country and innovative strategies for centering equity.

In addition to expanding Breathe, the County’s Poverty Alleviation Initiative is leading coordination across 12 guaranteed income projects that have launched countywide across Cities, nonprofits, and other government agencies, serving more than 8,500 participants.

More information about the Breathe program budget, including a library of video stories about Breathe recipients and a data dashboard can be found at ceo.lacounty.gov/pai/breathe/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change

Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
FULL STORY...

County Increases Funding for Older Foster Children

County Increases Funding for Older Foster Children
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Breathe, Los Angeles County’s guaranteed income program which began by supporting 1,000 County residents with $1,000 a month for three years will soon expand to offer 2,000 more people a path to financial stability.
FULL STORY...

Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets

L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration.
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
SR-126 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126, quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.
SR-126 Lane Closures Announced
County Increases Funding for Older Foster Children
Breathe, Los Angeles County’s guaranteed income program which began by supporting 1,000 County residents with $1,000 a month for three years will soon expand to offer 2,000 more people a path to financial stability.
County Increases Funding for Older Foster Children
Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Ian R. Cook MD, a Santa Clarita resident and native, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center located in the heart of Santa Clarita.
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
SNAP Hockey presents the SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 at the The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.
Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 14: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
Snap Sports is excited to share two events this week that will have people hitting the rink to beat the heat.
Aug. 7: Snap Sports Hosts Several Hockey Events at The Cube
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 7
Finally Family Homes Launches Oasis Resource Center
Finally Family Homes, a Santa Clarita-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young adults in need, is delighted to invite the community to a special open house event celebrating the launch of their new Oasis Resource Center.
Finally Family Homes Launches Oasis Resource Center
Sept. 18: Apply Now for the 2024 SCV Water Academy
Enrollment is now open for the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience exclusively for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Sept. 18: Apply Now for the 2024 SCV Water Academy
Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that through its Be Present in School and Life campaign, the district saw a significant decrease in chronic absenteeism in the 2023/24 school year.
Hart District Celebrates Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism
Aug. 15: All For Kids Hosts Online Foster Care Orientation
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Aug. 15: All For Kids Hosts Online Foster Care Orientation
Nonprofit Guitars For Vets Opens Newhall Chapter
Guitars for Vets is excited to announce the opening of its Newhall California Chapter supporting veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities throughout Northern Los Angeles County. 
Nonprofit Guitars For Vets Opens Newhall Chapter
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
SCVNews.com