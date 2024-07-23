Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign

As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites. Routine activities such as gardening or taking out the trash have become fraught with multiple encounters with mosquitoes and their irritating bites. Is it feeling like an endless battle year after year?

Recognizing mosquitoes’ impact on our daily lives, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) has launched its summer campaign, “Safeguarding Public Health Since 1952,” with a focus on raising awareness and outreach of its services to Greater Los Angeles residents. Beyond enhancing visibility, the campaign aims to equip residents with effective measures to shield themselves and their community from mosquitoes. Scheduled to run until November 2024, this initiative reaffirms the District’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding public health against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

“Since the arrival of invasive Aedes mosquitoes in Los Angeles County, many Angelenos have felt frustrated, envisioning no end to the endless mosquito bites. However, they don’t have to feel alone in their fight against these aggressive mosquitoes,” said David Pailin Jr, GLACVCD communications manager. “Residents should be aware of and collaborate with their vector control district in taking proactive measures to enjoy a safer, bite-free summer.”

