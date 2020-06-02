County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.

A CEDS serves as a tool to promote local and regional economic development planning by establishing goals and identifying ways in which local strengths can be leveraged and used to overcome barriers. The CEDS helps to improve inclusive economic prosperity for a better quality of life for all Los Angeles County residents.

Over the last several months, the LACDA developed a collaborative draft CEDS to direct regional economic development planning efforts. This strategy is designed to be an action-based economic plan to diversify and strengthen the regional economy. The strategies outlined are derived from locally-based, regionally-driven planning sessions with representatives from private business, higher education, labor, education, government and community-based organizations.

The draft CEDS is now posted for a 30-day public review period and can be viewed by clicking here or visiting lacda.org. Comments can be submitted from now until 5:00 p.m. on July 3, 2020.

Questions can be made to Carey Jenkins, Economic Development Unit Manager, by phone at (626) 586-1854, or email at carey.jenkins@lacda.org.