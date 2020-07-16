[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
| Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
COVID-19 Drive-up Testing

As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.

Here are 10 tips to keep in mind as we navigate this dynamic situation together:

 – At this point in this rapidly-evolving crisis, it is important to reserve testing for those who have a medical or public health reason for it. While Los Angeles County currently has enough testing supplies to meet the needs of those who need to be tested, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise here and throughout the country. Let’s work together to reserve testing for those with a medical or public health need.

 – The common-sense rules still apply. Here are the most important things we as individuals and community members can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.

 – Stay home as much as possible.

 – Leave home only for essential activities like work, medical appointments and grocery shopping.

 – Wear a cloth face covering when you’re out in public.

 – Stay at least six feet apart from people you don’t live with.

 – Wash your hands thoroughly and often, and don’t touch your face.

 

 –  Check with a health care provider if you think you need to get tested. It’s always best to work with your health care professional to determine the kind of care you need—just as you would with any other health care concern. Unless you have specific symptoms, exposures or risk factors, you may not need to be tested, and your health care provider can talk with you about your concerns and help determine if you need to be tested. If you don’t have a doctor, call 211 to get a referral.Know your risk level. According to the latest Public Health guidance, highest priority for testing should go to people with symptomsincluding hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, first responders, employees and residents in group living settings, and people over 65 years old or with underlying health conditions that place them at higher risk of serious complications. Asymptomatic people— those without symptoms—also should be prioritized for testing if they are part of a public health investigation, if they live or work in high risk settings, such as skilled nursing facilities or homeless shelters, if they are a close contact of someone with a confirmed positive diagnosis of COVID-19, or if they are an essential worker.

Prioritization of routine testing among other asymptomatic people is not recommended at this time. People over the age of 65 or with underlying conditions do not necessarily need to be tested unless they have symptoms, have had an exposure or have been told by public health to be tested. Once again, please check with your healthcare provider about your specific situation and let their medical advice guide you.

 – Employers should not require a negative COVID-19 test result before employees return to work, and employees do not need to present a certificate saying they have tested negative, under the current guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

 – Employers can offer and pay for COVID-19 testing as an occupational health and safety measure if an employer wishes to have its workforce get tested before returning to a work site. These employees should not seek a test at the City/County/State testing sites, which should be reserved for those who meet the medical or public health criteria for testing, and who do not have access to testing through their regular provider or health plan.

 – Healthcare providers are required by a recent L.A. County Health Officer Order to provide their patients with access to COVID testing if they are symptomatic, are part of a public health investigation, or have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 infected person. The Health Officer order also encourages providers to bill private insurance plans for these services whenever possible. Patients are not allowed to be charged by their plan or provider for COVID-19 tests. Obtaining testing through a patient’s regular provider network helps to assure tailored clinical advice and facilitates good follow-up in the case of positive results.

 – A COVID-19 test does not protect you from the virus, and a negative result should not be seen as a reason to engage in risky social behavior. A COVID-19 test does not guarantee that you do not have the virus; a false- negative test is possible. Also, even when accurate, a test result only reflects whether you have the virus at the moment you took the test. You could become positive at any time and an exposure to COVID-19 could happen immediately following your test.

 – Don’t panic. Although rising case numbers and hospitalizations are cause for concern, we can still turn this around by following the common-sense steps listed above. Los Angeles County came together to flatten the curve earlier in this pandemic, even when testing was much more limited than it is today, and we can do it again. We are still in a phased reopening, with many more options for safe recreation available, and it’s up to all of us to behave in ways that enable us to move forward, instead of taking a step back.

 – More testing capacity is on the way. Appointments may be limited at testing sites due to increased demand. The County and the City of Los Angeles are adding capacity at existing sites, as well as standing up new County- and City-funded sites in high-need communities in the weeks to come. Learn more here.

Remember: Regardless of test results, you still need to follow quarantine and isolation orders from Public Health or your provider. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you test negative during that time. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should self- isolate in order to prevent spread of the virus to others and follow these steps:

 – Keep your physician informed of your symptoms and consult with your provider about getting tested.

 – If you are elderly or have an underlying health condition, seek medical care.

 – If you don’t have a physician, call 211 to get connected to one.

 – If you are having trouble breathing or have other severe symptoms, dial 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department immediately.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Summer traditionally means camp for many kids. But this year — with the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to stay indoors and limit contact with others as much as possible — many traditional summer camps are closed, and many families are scrambling to find alternatives to keep their children entertained and busy while school is out.
FULL STORY...

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
FULL STORY...

Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine

Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine
Friday, Jul 3, 2020
The Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E has been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website

CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
FULL STORY...

Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs

Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
The board of directors for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president.
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the return to school planning, as well as distribute a handful of scholarships, during its Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to discuss in August how to help honor the lives lost during the Saugus High School shooting following a request to change the name of Central Park.
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
When businesses and churches in the Santa Clarita Valley were given the green light to reopen, they never expected reclosures to be ordered again, mere weeks later.
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Caltrans has finalized the last two of 12 district-based Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports designed to provide the department with a comprehensive database that will help in evaluating, mitigating and adapting to the effects of increasing extreme weather events on the state transportation system.
Caltrans Completes Statewide Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment Reports
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors continues to consider the “8 Can’t Wait” new policies for policing, residents are left asking what these new types of procedures are and what they mean for law enforcement and the community.
Law Enforcement: What Are the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ Policies?
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended school districts across California for making student, teacher, and staff health and safety the foremost priority as they formalize plans for resuming learning this fall.
Thurmond Lauds California School Districts for Prioritizing Safety in Reopening
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera died by drowning in Lake Piru as a result of an accident, according to an autopsy released Tuesday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the availability of COVID-19 Response Grants to local nonprofit organizations through federal funding recently issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 4,244 new cases and 2,103 people currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
Hundreds lined up Monday on a Canyon Country sidewalk to buy fresh fruit in support of two friends’ fruit business, a day after a local couple was recorded on video telling the street vendors to leave.
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
%d bloggers like this: