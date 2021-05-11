County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load

The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.

People can find ways to participate in Carry The Load this Memorial May either in-person or virtually. Carry The Load offers opportunities for people to walk in the National Relay, attend a City Rally, host their own Carry it Anywhere event or organize a youth Carry The Flag activity.

“It is important that we take the time to recognize the sacrifices of such valuable members of our communities,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Peer-to-peer fundraising throughout the month of May goes toward our goal of raising $1.25 million that helps improve the lives of our military veterans first responders and their families.”

“Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who sacrificed much during service to their country. We are grateful to partner with Carry The Load for memorializing our military and veterans in this special event throughout Los Angeles County,” said Ruth Wong, Brigadier General, USAF (ret), MVA Director.

Supporters are encouraged to participate throughout the month of May. One hundred percent of funds raised will go directly back to the Carry The Load organization.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide an active way to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information, visit http://www.carrytheload.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...