header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
| Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Carry the Load

The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.

People can find ways to participate in Carry The Load this Memorial May either in-person or virtually. Carry The Load offers opportunities for people to walk in the National Relay, attend a City Rally, host their own Carry it Anywhere event or organize a youth Carry The Flag activity.

“It is important that we take the time to recognize the sacrifices of such valuable members of our communities,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Peer-to-peer fundraising throughout the month of May goes toward our goal of raising $1.25 million that helps improve the lives of our military veterans first responders and their families.”

“Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who sacrificed much during service to their country. We are grateful to partner with Carry The Load for memorializing our military and veterans in this special event throughout Los Angeles County,” said Ruth Wong, Brigadier General, USAF (ret), MVA Director.

Supporters are encouraged to participate throughout the month of May. One hundred percent of funds raised  will go directly back to the Carry The Load organization.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load’s mission is to provide an active way to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information, visit http://www.carrytheload.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection

CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
Monday, May 10, 2021
The Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to digitize some of the approximately 22,000 images in its Farmworker Movement Collection that tell the story and document efforts to unionize farmworkers in the 1960s and early 1970s.
FULL STORY...

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians

Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Monday, May 3, 2021
Former College of the Canyons defensive back Bryan Mills is the latest former Cougar to join the NFL ranks after signing a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021

CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
Friday, Apr 30, 2021
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids.
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of firing upon sheriff’s deputies with a pellet gun in Canyon Country on Monday.
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 179 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,798 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 10-16, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 Monday.
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
Starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program which sets out to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic.
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
The Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to digitize some of the approximately 22,000 images in its Farmworker Movement Collection that tell the story and document efforts to unionize farmworkers in the 1960s and early 1970s.
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Saugus Union School District board members discussed a back-to-school update for the 2021-22 school year during the regular board meeting Wednesday.
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced plans to reopen on Saturday, with a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’d be expanding the state’s economic stimulus program to middle-income families that make up to $75,000.
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
Warmer weather and winds are set to return to the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, bringing with them elevated fire weather conditions.
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Job Recruitment for Aerotek
America’s Job Center of California announced it will host a job recruitment on Thursday, May 13 for various positions for Aerotek in Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and Lancaster.
America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Job Recruitment for Aerotek
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher William Conrad.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 5, urging the federal government to immediately pass a correction to the Social Security formula to protect benefits for millions of Americans who turned 60 during the pandemic.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Amend the Social Security Average Wage Index
%d bloggers like this: