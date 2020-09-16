header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
| Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
school waiver program

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county’s In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.

The program aims to allow school districts in L.A. County the opportunity to apply for a waiver that would allow in-classroom instruction for students in grades TK through grade 6.

As some counties across California begin to reopen, many Los Angeles County residents have wondered when they will see the lifting of public health restrictions impacting schools.

L.A. County initially hoped to launch a School Waiver application process in early August. This, however, changed as COVID-19 data in L.A. County changed.

Below you’ll find answers to many of your biggest questions on School Waivers in L.A. County.

Other counties are accepting waivers, why not L.A. County?
To date, COVID-19 has infected over a quarter-million people and tragically taken the lives of 6,200 in L.A. County. L.A. County has the most people and COVID-19 infections in California, so we must take a more measured approach to reopening schools based on our local data.

Why were the requirements for waivers changed?
The School Waiver requirements are set by the State of California. Counties have the option of providing school waivers. There has been little change to the waiver requirements, but LA County decided to take a more cautious and staged approach to reopening, so we can better protect the safety of our students and families.

Why isn’t DPH releasing school district-level data?
School district-level data was a requirement for the State of CA School Waivers. Since LA County is not processing waiver applications currently, the school district level data is not useful at this time. School district data are not helpful for assessing community transmission and may cause greater confusion. DPH will provide this data once school waivers are permitted.

Why is L.A. County currently not offering the waiver?
DPH monitored the COVID-19 community transmission data closely and assessed the risk of reopening. With widespread community transmission, reopening schools is high-risk. The state of California started allowing schools to reopen in small cohorts for students with the greatest need for in-person learning. L.A. County is taking a cautious and staged approach to reopening to keep our students and families safe. We will offer the waiver when it is safe, and schools are better prepared to ensure their students’ and staff’s safety.

This will reduce the chances of future school disruptions caused by identified cases and outbreaks should they occur by limiting these occurrences and better preparation with effective protocols and procedures in place should confirmed cases and outbreaks occur at schools.

Are all schools closed?
L.A. County reopened schools for small groups of students most in need of in-person learning for special education and specialized services. You can see the schools that reopened on the Public Health website: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/TK-12SpecializedServicesFormSubmissions.htm. Schools also continue to provide instructional services for online learning, nutrition services, and other supportive services for students and their families.

When will schools reopen for in-person learning?
DPH is currently taking a staged approach to reopening schools for small groups of students most in need of in-person learning for special education and specialized services. DPH will monitor the schools and assess the safety of open schools, which will take 6-8 weeks. DPH will examine the data and assess whether expanded reopenings are safe.

Why is DPH (or Dr. Ferrer) politicizing the reopenings?
Dr. Ferrer’s comment on the timing of school waivers is based on the time required to implement the current reopening and assess the safety of schools. We will be working closely with schools, providing services and supports to high need students over the next 6-8 weeks to implement and assess safety directives and strategies for ensuring infection control and distancing. This information will be used to inform the timing of future activities at schools and the broad implementation of school waivers. We will release school district-level data at that time.

Our school is small and in a community with low rates of COVID-19. Why can’t we reopen?
With widespread community transmission in L.A. County, reopening schools is risky. There is currently a substantial spread of COVID-19 in most L.A. County communities and COVID-19 does not stop at city limits. Schools are a part of the broader community. Students, teachers, and staff can become infected with COVID-19 in the community and spread the virus to others while at school, who will then bring it home to their families.

What can I do about my child who is suffering from mental and emotional strain from not being in school?
Schools can reopen for children most in need of in-person learning for special education and specialized services. Schools are permitted to bring a small cohort of students onto their campus for in-person instruction. Schools can assess which students are in the greatest need for this type of instruction. Please check with your school about the services that they’re providing. In addition, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) supports the wellbeing of every member of our communities. The COVID-19 information home provides mental health resources for LA County residents. LACDMH’s 24/7 Help Line at 800-854-7771 is available to provide mental health support, resources and referrals.

Why are schools allowed to reopen as “camps”?
Schools are not allowed to reopen as camps. However, the State of California allows Day Camps to be open as an essential form of childcare. Daycare and Day Camps are permitted to operate on school campuses if they are licensed and following DPH COVID-19 Safety Protocols. Day Camps that are operating as schools is a violation of the education code and should be referred to the local education authority. Day camps and daycares are required to be licensed by the California Department of Social Services or must obtain a waiver.

The COVID-19 case rates are improving. Why can’t we reopen immediately?
While the case rates are dropping, rushed reopenings have proven harmful resulting in an increase of COVID-19 infections. L.A. County is taking a more measured approach to reopening schools based on our local data to reduce the risk to students, teachers, and their families.

Right now, DPH has reopened schools for a small number of high-need students to return to school for specialized supports and services. This allows students with the greatest need to return to campus and for Public Health experts to assess preparedness and safety of L.A. County schools reopening.

DPH is closely monitoring COVID-19 data including COVID-19 infections, outbreaks, contact investigation findings, and school safety protocols. This allows us to reopen when it is safe and to develop additional infection control measures for schools.

For more on L.A. County’s Road to Recovery, or things you can do to protect yourself during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Department of Public Health online.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program

COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
FULL STORY...

Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees

Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
FULL STORY...

Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative

Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
FULL STORY...

Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues

Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved criteria for California students to earn a new Seal of Civic Engagement, an incentive aimed at encouraging active and ongoing citizenship.
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
%d bloggers like this: