header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
| Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant

The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.

Though the nuclear plant shut down in 2013, the California Coastal Commission concluded that the artificial reef was not adequately offsetting damage the plant’s effluent had done to the area’s marine ecosystem. In 2019, the plant’s operator, Southern California Edison, expanded the reef from about 175 acres to more than 380 acres in hopes of completely restoring the marine habitat.

California State University, Northridge marine biologists Kerry Nickols and Mark Steele, along with Oregon State University marine biologist Will White, have been awarded a $220,279 grant by the California State University Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) to help the state of California determine how artificial reefs influence fish populations. The researchers will explore whether artificial reefs attract fish from other areas or “produce” fish by virtue of providing additional habitat.

“The Wheeler North Reef is the perfect site to study this question,” Nickols said. “Since 1999, when construction on the reef first started, local marine life on the reef has been consistently monitored, including during the two stages of expansion and after.

“We are going to use that data to answer some really key questions about how different species at the reef arrived over time,” she continued. “Were they just attracted to the reef because it was a new structure? Or, did they actually stay there and produce more babies, which led to there being more fish overall? We are going to use a combination of the data that’s been collected as part of the monitoring program, as well as some populations models, to test some really specific hypotheses around attraction versus production taking place at this artificial reef over time.”

The results of the study, Nickols said, will provide state officials valuable information about the roles artificial reefs can play in efforts to protect and restore marine ecosystems, from kelp forests and other sea life habitats to the tide pools families like to explore during visits to the beach, along California’s coast.

Nickols noted that Steele has spent years working alongside researchers with the University of California, Santa Barbara, monitoring the impact of the Wheeler North Reef.

“The data set collected over the last 20-plus years by UCSB and CSUN researchers on artificial reef function is unprecedented in detail and replication,” Steele said. “This new funding from COAST gives us a fantastic opportunity to use these hard-won monitoring data to explore fundamental questions about what makes artificial reefs work best for fishes, which should allow us to make some policy recommendations for future reefs.”

This latest project builds on the work Nickols and Steele have been doing, measuring the effectiveness of marine protected areas (MPAs), areas designated as no-fishing zones in the waters off the coasts of the United States to help protect and restore marine habitats damaged by overfishing.

Nickols was co-author, with colleagues at Oregon State University, of a recently published study in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science that identified significant gaps in the United States’ ocean protections — leaving critical marine systems and the coastal economies that depend on them vulnerable to unprecedented ecological pressures and posing a challenge to meeting conservation goals laid out in the Biden Administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative. The initiative called for a 10-year, locally led and voluntary nationwide effort to conserve the country’s lands, waters and wildlife.

Nickols noted that her own research and Steele’s have shown that MPAs are effective in restoring marine ecosystems.

“The problem is, we’re not acting fast enough to designate areas as MPAs if we’re going to meet national and international goals. Protecting and restoring marine ecosystems is important not just to marine life but to the sustainability of so many of our coastal communities,” she said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs

CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
FULL STORY...

Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online

Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
Monday, Aug 1, 2022
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
FULL STORY...

COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant

COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
Monday, Aug 1, 2022
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Expands Campus with Purchase of Vista Village Medical Building

CalArts Expands Campus with Purchase of Vista Village Medical Building
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
California Institute of the Arts in Valencia is expanding its footprint with the recent purchase of the Vista Village Medical building adjacent to the existing campus.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown

Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the California Institute of Arts campus.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Dear Community Members, Wow its August. That is crazy!
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns
Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns
COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery.
Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery
Monday COVID Roundup: 359 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 359 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
L.A. County Animal Licensing Amnesty Runs Through Oct. 31
In an effort to help Los Angeles County pet owners during these difficult economic times, the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period.
L.A. County Animal Licensing Amnesty Runs Through Oct. 31
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: