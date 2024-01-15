Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.

CSUN senior film students Maren Emiko Eleardo and Dakota Marshall were the trophy presenters for this year’s awards show and spent the night shoulder to shoulder with some of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Their duties included handing trophies to the celebrity presenters who delivered them to the winners as well as escorting winners backstage.

Two and a half weeks before the ceremony, the Globes reached out to CSUN for students to serve as trophy presenters for the event. Eleardo and Marshall were quickly selected by university officials due to their exemplary work. Eleardo is a Golden Globe Foundation Fellow, a distinction that includes funding toward the budget of their senior thesis film. Marshall is a Golden Globe Foundation Scholar and is receiving scholarship support from the foundation.

Once they accepted their roles, Eleardo and Marshall were swept up in the process of preparing for the ceremony, attending rehearsals and even getting their outfits selected and fitted by wardrobe stylists for the Globes.

On the night of the show, Eleardo and Marshall could be seen on television as they walked the stage with celebrities and received a shoutout from the host, Jo Koy.

CSUN’s Department of Film and Television Arts in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication has a longstanding relationship with the Golden Globe Awards, a relationship that is continuing under the new Golden Globe Foundation.

Also assisting with the event were CSUN students Madison Cabrera, another Golden Globe Foundation Scholar, and Audrey Kuehl, who both worked on social media and fashion tagging, as well as Hunter Hawkins, who interned in the months ahead of the event with the Vice President of Business Affairs for the Golden Globe Foundation.

CSUN students have interned at several recent ceremonies. This was the first time CSUN students served as trophy presenters.

