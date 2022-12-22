CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62

CSUN trailed by 25 in the third quarter, but a Matadors’ rally in the fourth just came up short as LMU defeated CSUN 69-62 in women’s basketball action Wednesday afternoon at Gerstein Pavilion.

Despite missing their first five field goal attempts, CSUN trailed 10-8 at the first quarter media timeout. The Matadors were aggressive over the first six minutes, drawing four Lions’ fouls and making 5-of-6 free throw attempts. CSUN made nine of 10 free throw attempts in the opening stanza, which propelled the Matadors to an 18-16 lead at the end of the frame.

A Laney Amundsen three-pointer opened the second for the Matadors. CSUN was whistled for four fouls in the opening 2+ minutes of the second period. LMU took advantage, mounting a 7-0 run that resulted in a two-point lead and a CSUN timeout at the 6:01 mark. Ariel Johnson scored eight consecutive points, which would be a 15-4 spurt to put LMU up 31-25 with just over three remaining in the first half. The Lions outscored the Matadors 18-11 in the second to lead 34-29 at halftime.

A 7-2 start to the second half put the Lions up 41-31 with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter as LMU called a timeout. The Lions extended the run to 14-2 at one point. Nicole Rodriguez, Cassandra Gordon, and Destiny Samuel combined for 16 points as LMU outscored CSUN 27-10 in the third. The Lions made 10-of-12 field goal attempts during the stanza and took a 61-39 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

CSUN outscored the Lions 10-3 over the first five minutes of the final frame (including a 7-0 rally). The Matadors cut the lead to 64-52 with just over three to go on an Anaiyah Tu’ua layup. Tess Amundsen’s free throws at 3:12 cut it to 64-54. Kayanna Spriggs was fouled on the ensuing CSUN possession. The 6-2 forward made both to reduce the LMU lead to eight.

The Matadors got a stop on the defensive end and called a timeout with 1:52 remaining. Tess Amundsen missed a field goal attempt. The LMU fast break resulted in a jump ball, with the Lions retaining possession. LMU drained the clock to 1:15 when Khari Clark committed a turnover. Jordyn Jackson hit a short jumper at the 1:00 mark for a 64-58 score.

A Lions’ turnover with 30.4 seconds left resulted in Tess Amundsen being fouled. She went to the line, where she made both free throw attempts. With the score 64-60, LMU called a timeout to advance the ball. The Matadors fouled as one second came off the clock. CSUN fouled again, but it was Tess Amundsen’s fifth, disqualifying her from the game. Alexis Merk went to the line where she made both. CSUN called a timeout to advance the ball.

Jackson took the inbounds pass and drove the lane for a basket. LMU called a timeout to advance, leading by four. The Matadors fouled Johnson as six seconds came off the clock. She sank both. Jackson came up short on a jumper the next time down. She fouled Layla Curry, who missed her first free throw attempt. Curry made the second. Merk fouled out in attempting to block a Spriggs shot. Spriggs missed both free throw attempts for the final 69-62 score.

THE STATS

CSUN outscored the Lions 23-8 in the fourth quarter. LMU made 25-of-50 field goal attempts in the game (0%) while holding the Matadors to 37.7% from the floor (20-of-53). The Lions outrebounded CSUN 31-26. After making 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the first quarter, the Matadors were 11-of-14 for the rest of the game (20-24, 83.3%). LMU was 14-of-16 from the free throw line. Johnson led the Lions with 19 points. Merk had 17, while Gordon posted 14. Jackson paced the Matadors with 18. Tess Amundsen scored 14.

ACCORDING TO HEAD COACH CARLENE MITCHELL

“I told the players there are no moral victories, but I thanked them for their continued effort and not giving in when it was very easy to do so. We buried ourselves too deep in the third quarter. It is a marathon, not a sprint, and I know what we are capable of, and we have a lot of basketball left to play.”

NOTES

Wednesday marked the 20th meeting between CSUN and LMU, with the Lions leading the all-time series 13-7…the Lions improved to 4-9 on the year…The Matadors are 64-of-69 from the free throw line over their past three games (versus Seattle U, Sac State, and LMU)…Jackson continues her climb towards 1,000 career points…her 18-point total against LMU raised her career point total to 892.

UP NEXT

CSUN (1-9) opens The Big West portion of the schedule next Thursday when the Matadors host Cal Poly (3-5). Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 7 p.m. with Jill Painter Lopez on the call.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...